Obliq Art hosts Open Studio event
More than a decade ago, Larry and Sandra Ortega launched Obliq Art in downtown Phoenix as a brick-and-mortar gallery. Both artists have shown extensively in galleries throughout Arizona. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple had more time to create artwork and think about the future. They have pioneered art events...
Spinato’s launches ‘Courtside Classic’ at community event
The Phoenix Suns Gorilla was instrumental in helping the Spinato family create a new Courtside Classic Pizza, which will be available at all Spinato’s locations and at Footprint Center starting Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Gorilla’s visited the restaurant shortly after Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen and the Phoenix Suns...
Explore transportation, more at Science Center
Valley families are invited to explore how different modes of transportation have shaped society and get hands-on with a multitude of challenging interactives at a new exhibit at Arizona Science Center, open now through Jan. 2. Fly a plane, ride a hovercraft, race your friend on a recumbent bicycle or...
Celebrate the season with trio of treats
Urban Cookies Bakeshop is getting in the fall spirit with a trio of seasonal offerings in October. From Oct. 4–27, enjoy the Pumpkin marshmallow cupcake (pumpkin cake topped with house-made toasted marshmallow); gluten-free Apple Ginger cupcake (gluten-free apple ginger cake topped with maple mascarpone frosting and dried apple dust); and the gluten free/vegan Maple donut (gluten free and vegan vanilla cake donut topped with maple glaze). Special Halloween/Dia de los Muertos-themed goodies will also be offered Oct. 28–31, and November and December holiday treats are on the horizon.
No full freeway closures, but some restrictions this weekend — Oct. 7–10
October 2022 — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that there are no full freeway closures for improvement projects scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 7-10). There are, however, ongoing ramp closures along eastbound US 60 near Loop 101 that will be in place for city of Tempe water line repair work. I-17 will also have some lane restrictions in place.
