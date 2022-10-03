October 2022 — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that there are no full freeway closures for improvement projects scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Oct. 7-10). There are, however, ongoing ramp closures along eastbound US 60 near Loop 101 that will be in place for city of Tempe water line repair work. I-17 will also have some lane restrictions in place.

