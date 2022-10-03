Read full article on original website
Related
industrytoday.com
Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow
US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
industrytoday.com
International Thermal Systems (ITS) R & D Department
The ITS R&D lab is now a valuable resource for our customers because we can dedicate the time to solve specific application issues. Before any customer commits to any equipment purchase, most want to know or confirm their product’s thermal profile or washing process in advance. The ITS R&D lab is now a valuable resource for our customers because we can dedicate the time to solve specific application issues. ITS can also test new ideas and processes and provide solutions that improve the customer’s process.
industrytoday.com
Cool Prefab Innovation
If you are going to name a company “Innovative,” it had better be, well, innovative. Over the near 30 years since its founding, Innovative Refrigeration Systems has repeatedly lived up to its name in providing engineering, manufacturing and constructing, as well as aftermarket service, for refrigeration projects used in logistics/distribution, food and beverage, industrial and process sectors.
industrytoday.com
New Study Details Challenges in Digital Fulfillment
Less than half of retailers believe they can effectively manage their digital operations over the next 12 months. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, today announced the findings of an executive survey, titled Digital Complexity: Thriving in Unpredictable Times. The survey, conducted in partnership with Fluent Commerce, commercetools, and Contentstack, found that retailers expect major increases in operational requirements around fulfillment and digital-related functions in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
industrytoday.com
Wastewater Plants Solving FOG Problems with Greasezilla
Woodard & Curran is incorporating Greasezilla systems into wastewater projects to improve resource recovery and waste reduction efforts. LANSING, W.Va. – Downey Ridge Environmental Company, developer of Greasezilla® FOG (fats, oils & grease) separation and processing system, announces a signiﬁcant increase in the number of wastewater facilities incorporating Greasezilla into their operations. The industry’s urgency to protect wastewater infrastructure combined with new funding established through the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (2021) and the EPA’s expansion of Renewable Identiﬁcation Number (RIN) credits for low carbon-intensity (CI) biofuel feedstocks, is propelling interest in Greasezilla systems.
industrytoday.com
Serving Science
Accelerated vaccine development in response to COVID-19 demonstrated the resourcefulness of science. That resourcefulness depended upon the concerted efforts of a number of collaborators, including ThermoFisher Scientific, which produced well known items such as testing kits, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), ventilator components and even hand sanitizer, as well as also complex laboratory equipment such as ultra-low temperature refrigeration to store perishable vaccines.
industrytoday.com
Overhaul Introduces Tech-Embedded Insurance Offering
The Shipper’s Interest Insurance Program aims to reduce total cost of risk and improve supply chain performance for global shippers. AUSTIN, Texas — Overhaul, a software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance and insurance solution for the world’s leading brands, has unveiled an innovative insurance offering for the modern supply chain. Leveraging the company’s industry-leading Risk Technology platform and proven results reducing risk exposures, Overhaul’s Shipper’s Interest Insurance Program is designed to help middle-market shippers significantly reduce losses while improving their overall supply chain performance.
industrytoday.com
JLL Answers the Market’s Demand for Industrial Service
JLL answers the market’s demand for Industrial Service Facilities (“ISF”). JLL has answered the market’s call for Industrial Service Facilities. With enthusiasm and optimism, over the last 12 months, JLL has organized resources to define and track a fragmented niche industrial property sub-type, creating a national team of market brokers who share data and trends, helping connect with occupiers, buyers and sellers. Furthermore, the JLL research team has established unique ways to filter data for our clients and brokerage team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
industrytoday.com
Avnet and AnDAPT Ink Distribution Agreement
PHOENIX – Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) announced a distribution agreement with AnDAPT, a leading programmable power management semiconductor company. Effective immediately, Avnet will offer AnDAPT’s programmable power management ICs (PMIC) globally. AnDAPT offers highly integrated and programmable PMIC products specializing in powering FPGAs and...
Comments / 0