Dartmouth and Holy Cross Battle to a Scoreless Draw in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Rainy conditions plagued a Tuesday night tilt between the Dartmouth men's soccer team and Holy Cross. The Big Green remained unbeaten in road matchups, battling to a scoreless draw with the Crusaders. Sophomore goalkeeper Dylan Buchanan registered a shutout in his first collegiate start, making four...
Men's Soccer Travels to Battle Crusaders on Tuesday Night
Dartmouth (2-3-2, 0-1-0 Ivy League) at Holy Cross (4-6-1, 0-3-1 Patriot League) Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 – 6 p.m. Location: Worcester, Mass. – Linda Johnson Smith Soccer Stadium (1,320) All-Time Series: 6-0-3 Last Meeting: Sept. 16, 2017 | W, 5-0 | Worcester, Mass. Watch (ESPN+) | Live...
Dartmouth Athletics Commits to Mental Health First Aid
Grab the first aid kit and reach for a band aid. But what happens when someone is struggling in a way that isn't so visible?. The recognition and response to a mental health challenge is not always obvious. With that in mind, Dartmouth Athletics took part in Adult Mental Health First Aid training in August and early September to help equip themselves with the necessary tools for situations in which students are experiencing emotional difficulties.
