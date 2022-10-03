Grab the first aid kit and reach for a band aid. But what happens when someone is struggling in a way that isn't so visible?. The recognition and response to a mental health challenge is not always obvious. With that in mind, Dartmouth Athletics took part in Adult Mental Health First Aid training in August and early September to help equip themselves with the necessary tools for situations in which students are experiencing emotional difficulties.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO