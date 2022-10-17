Everything To Know About the Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Featuring Dom Pérignon and a Michelin-Star Sushi Chef

Maybe while taking an August stroll somewhere along the shoreline of the waters between Sag Harbor and Montauk in New York’s Hamptons, you caught a glimpse of the 88-foot San Lorenzo superyacht carrying passengers enjoying the finest Champagne and the out-of-this-world food concepts of a three-star Michelin chef.

It’s called the Dom Pérignon superyacht cruise, which for just two fleeting weeks this summer (Aug. 17-31), invited guests aboard to savor Dom — one of the world’s finest Champagnes — as well as the sushi omakase masterfully prepared by celebrated chef Masayoshi Takayama. He’s the owner of Masa New York City and Bar Masa and the chef at Kappo Masa, but diners hadn’t enjoyed his omakase experience on the water until this summer.

“This experience with Chef Masa allows us to come together in an unexpected space that embraces our traditions while daring us to explore a culinary thrill in a place of ultimate luxury,” said Isadora Bailly, vice president at Dom Pérignon, per the Robb Report.

At Masa in midtown Manhattan, Takayama’s omakase is the most expensive meal for one in the nation, Eater reported in March. The menu is prix fixe at $750 per person, not including beverages or tax, if you dine at a table. Add $200 for the Hinoki Counter Experience, where you watch the masterful sushi chefs create their works of art.

In ranking Takayama and awarding his three stars, the Michelin Guide had this to say about the sushi at Masa: “To taste what may be the continent’s best sushi, experience the contemplative and very exclusive ceremony of Chef Masa Takayama’s omakase. Everything here carries a certain weight, from the heavy wooden door to the bill.”

So it seems fitting that the Dom Pérignon superyacht cruise featured the menu of a three-star Michelin chef. And the summer cruise came at a big price, according to the Robb Report: $30,000 for the ultimate package, which included Takayama’s sushi paired with some of Dom’s best — a 2012 vintage, the Rosé from 2008 and a 2003 Plénitude 2.

If you opted out of dinner, the cruise packages started at $15,000. And the luxuries abounded on the four-hour cruise accommodating six guests with a departure from Sag Harbour or Montauk. On-board butler service. A DJ playing the music to fit your vibe. Door-to-dock chauffeur service in a luxury auto from your location in the Hamptons. And a concierge, of course, to secure the Dom Pérignon on your behalf.

The New York venture didn’t mark Dom’s debut on the water. Last December, the Dom Pérignon Yacht Concierge service debuted at Art Basel Miami Beach. The white-gloved concierge delivered one of the three bottles of bubbly straight to vessels in the harbor or homes on the beach, along with caviar and all of the accessories.

Neither Dom Pérignon nor Les Bulles d’Or, a VIP concierge service that partnered with the bubbly maker, have confirmed whether the Dom Pérignon superyacht cruise will continue in the Hamptons next summer. Maybe it was a one-time-only event, or perhaps the cruise will move to another playground of the rich and famous and team with another Michelin-rated chef.

Until then, you can dream.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Everything To Know About the Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Featuring Dom Pérignon and a Michelin-Star Sushi Chef