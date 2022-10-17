ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Everything To Know About the Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Featuring Dom Pérignon and a Michelin-Star Sushi Chef

By Jami Farkas
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOMAk_0iKMSkOJ00

Maybe while taking an August stroll somewhere along the shoreline of the waters between Sag Harbor and Montauk in New York’s Hamptons, you caught a glimpse of the 88-foot San Lorenzo superyacht carrying passengers enjoying the finest Champagne and the out-of-this-world food concepts of a three-star Michelin chef.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

It’s called the Dom Pérignon superyacht cruise, which for just two fleeting weeks this summer (Aug. 17-31), invited guests aboard to savor Dom — one of the world’s finest Champagnes — as well as the sushi omakase masterfully prepared by celebrated chef Masayoshi Takayama. He’s the owner of Masa New York City and Bar Masa and the chef at Kappo Masa, but diners hadn’t enjoyed his omakase experience on the water until this summer.

“This experience with Chef Masa allows us to come together in an unexpected space that embraces our traditions while daring us to explore a culinary thrill in a place of ultimate luxury,” said Isadora Bailly, vice president at Dom Pérignon, per the Robb Report.

At Masa in midtown Manhattan, Takayama’s omakase is the most expensive meal for one in the nation, Eater reported in March. The menu is prix fixe at $750 per person, not including beverages or tax, if you dine at a table. Add $200 for the Hinoki Counter Experience, where you watch the masterful sushi chefs create their works of art.

In ranking Takayama and awarding his three stars, the Michelin Guide had this to say about the sushi at Masa: “To taste what may be the continent’s best sushi, experience the contemplative and very exclusive ceremony of Chef Masa Takayama’s omakase. Everything here carries a certain weight, from the heavy wooden door to the bill.”

So it seems fitting that the Dom Pérignon superyacht cruise featured the menu of a three-star Michelin chef. And the summer cruise came at a big price, according to the Robb Report: $30,000 for the ultimate package, which included Takayama’s sushi paired with some of Dom’s best — a 2012 vintage, the Rosé from 2008 and a 2003 Plénitude 2.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

If you opted out of dinner, the cruise packages started at $15,000. And the luxuries abounded on the four-hour cruise accommodating six guests with a departure from Sag Harbour or Montauk. On-board butler service. A DJ playing the music to fit your vibe. Door-to-dock chauffeur service in a luxury auto from your location in the Hamptons. And a concierge, of course, to secure the Dom Pérignon on your behalf.

The New York venture didn’t mark Dom’s debut on the water. Last December, the Dom Pérignon Yacht Concierge service debuted at Art Basel Miami Beach. The white-gloved concierge delivered one of the three bottles of bubbly straight to vessels in the harbor or homes on the beach, along with caviar and all of the accessories.

Neither Dom Pérignon nor Les Bulles d’Or, a VIP concierge service that partnered with the bubbly maker, have confirmed whether the Dom Pérignon superyacht cruise will continue in the Hamptons next summer. Maybe it was a one-time-only event, or perhaps the cruise will move to another playground of the rich and famous and team with another Michelin-rated chef.

Until then, you can dream.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Everything To Know About the Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Featuring Dom Pérignon and a Michelin-Star Sushi Chef

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Rocky Point's Pickle Packin' Papa Closing at Year's End

Long Island is losing another small business after decades serving the local community. Popular pickle joint, Pickle Packin’ Papa, is closing at the end of the year, according to a post on their Facebook page. The owner announced yesterday that patrons will only be able to enjoy their pickles until December 31, 2022.
ROCKY POINT, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Nestled in Cutchogue with an endless backyard

This week’s Dream Home is perched on nearly one acre of property, but, it’s the location that gives this home the feeling of an endless backyard. “This home is set right on the 17th hole of the North Fork Country Club so there is no delineation for where the backyard ends and the golf course begins, hence the ‘infinity backyard’,” said listing agent Kate DiGregorio of Corcoran.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)

Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
RIVERHEAD, NY
therealdeal.com

West Coast firm bets $200M on NJ, Long Island warehouses

As demand for warehouse space near New York City pushes vacancies to lows not seen in decades, a West Coast developer is spending $200 million to carve out its piece of the market. Creation Equity, an Arizona-based developer and investment firm founded in 2018, said this week that it’s expanding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Architectural Hike to Cooper’s Beach, Southampton

The Southampton History Museum and the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society will host an “Architectural Hike to Cooper’s Beach,” on Wednesday, October 26th. This program will feature a 4 mile hike through Southampton’s most prestigious neighborhood to Cooper’s Beach – often cited as the most beautiful beach in the US. The walk passes by spectacular estates and historic mansions lead by Tom Edmonds, director of the Southampton History Museum.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Tesla Leases Former Pier 1 in Water Mill

A Tesla car dealership is coming to Water Mill. The electric-car maker is taking over 54 Montauk Highway, formerly home to Pier 1 Imports, which moved out in 2019. The... more. At an abbreviated work session of Friday, October 14 — rescheduled from Thursday, October 13, ... 18 Oct 2022 by Kitty Merrill.
WATER MILL, NY
sgbonline.com

REI To Open Store In Huntington, NY In Summer 2023

REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, NY, in the summer of 2023, the retailer’s seventh location in the Tri-State region. “We’ve long been interested in better serving the Long Island outdoor community and in complement to our existing Tri-State stores,” said Sean Sampson, REI regional director. “As we do in every community where the co-op has a presence, our local team will seek partnerships with nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”
HUNTINGTON, NY
islipbulletin.net

Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAY SHORE, NY
News 12

3 New Yorkers win $50,000 prizes playing Powerball

Three New Yorkers won $50,000 third-prize winning tickets in Monday's Powerball drawing. The Oct. 17 tickets were sold at Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Monticello, the 7-Eleven store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and Mary's Express and Deli on Skillman Avenue in Woodside. The third-prize tickets matched...
MONTICELLO, NY
PIX11

Hundreds of animals rescued from Long Island home; owner charged

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman is accused of keeping nearly 300 animals, including rabbits and snakes, in deplorable living conditions in her Brookhaven home, authorities said. Karin M. Keyes, 51, is charged with multiple counts of Cruel Confinement of Animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, prosecutors said. The woman allegedly […]
BROOKHAVEN, NY
NBC New York

100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's Long Island Home: DA

A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
MILLER PLACE, NY
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.17.22

• We’re expecting showers today, mainly before 5 p.m., with a high temperature near 64 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49. Showers will continue Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., with skies gradually clearing and a high near 59. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 58.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
204K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy