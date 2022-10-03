ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
gcimagazine.com

Presperse Corporation Joins Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association has announced that Presperse Corporation has joined its membership of more than 60 large, medium and small businesses spanning the fragrance supply chain, from ingredient suppliers to fragrance houses to consumer product companies. A player in sustainability, research, green chemistry and more, Presperse provides specialty ingredients to...
BUSINESS
gcimagazine.com

Sephora Launches U.K. Retail; RIP FeelUnique

Sephora is launching its U.K. business via sephora.co.uk on October 17, 2022, per Cosmopolitan; simultaneously, the FeelUnique website will redirect to the new platform and thereby cease to exist. In the spring of 2023, Sephora will open its first physical store in London. In the meantime, Sephora will operate a...
RETAIL
gcimagazine.com

Coty 'Undefines' Beauty in New Brand Mission

Coty has unveiled what it calls a "new company purpose," with a new tagline: Fearless. Forward. You. The company has reportedly placed "fearless kindness" at the center of its corporate values, impacting processes, the businesses, its partners, employees and, of course, consumers. Under the new mission, Coty is focused on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
gcimagazine.com

Olaplex Inventor Launches Bond-building Hair Care Brand

Olaplex inventor Eric Pressly has launched Epres, an acid-free, bond-building hair care brand. The patented formulas contain four ingredients and work to deliver professional-grade results for all hair types. Epres is said to be the only treatment on the market that uses diffusion technology, enabling it to continue transforming the...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atelier#Beauty Brands#Innovation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Luxury Brand Partners
gcimagazine.com

Wethrivv Offering Maskād Consumer Line

Wethrivv is now offering their Maskād skin care line direct-to-consumer, using the same science-based and clean-ingredient approach as the Maskād Pro Series. The system includes a derma roller, growth factor and peptide serum, hyaluronic acid serum and face mask. Co-founder Amy Batra said, "I always knew that we...
SKIN CARE
gcimagazine.com

Amika Launches into Chinese Market

Amika, a Brooklyn-based hair care brand, has launched into the Chinese market, opening a global flagship store on Tmall Global, as well as a store on Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu). Chelsea Riggs, Amika’s brand president said, “We couldn't be more excited to launch Amika in China, the world's largest beauty...
BEAUTY & FASHION
gcimagazine.com

Calyxt, Evologic Technologies to Scale Up Sustainable Plant-based Ingredients

Calyxt, Inc., a plant-based synthetic biology company, has signed an agreement with its first manufacturing partner, Evologic Technologies GmbH, to further develop and scale its proprietary Plant Cell Matrix (PCM) technology platform. The PCM structure is a living system of various cell types designed to emulate the intercellular metabolism of an entire plant as it grows over time, produces and stores or excretes target chemistries.
INDUSTRY
gcimagazine.com

Ipsy to Launch Glam Bag with Becky G

On Nov. 1, 2022, Ipsy will launch Glam Bag x Becky G, featuring a curated selection of beauty products from Latinx- and women-founded brands chosen by the singer, actress and founder of Treslúce Beauty. The limited-edition collaboration will consist of eight full-size products from brands that Becky G uses,...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
gcimagazine.com

L'Oréal-Owned ModiFace Announces a New CEO

Jeff Houghton has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based AR firm ModfiFace, owned by L'Oréal since 2018. The current CEO and founder, Parham Aarabi, has decided to focus on a personal area of research interest and is stepping down from his current role. Houghton joined ModiFace in 2016, and has...
BUSINESS
gcimagazine.com

Attitude Launches EWG Verified Skin Care Line, Oceanly

Attitude has launched Oceanly, a line of 19 solid, 100% plastic-free, entirely Environment Working Group (EWG) Verified skin care, including cleansers, serums, creams, masks and sunscreens. The products are packaged in a push-up format made of biodegradable and FSC-certified cardboard. Oceanly features ingredients such as phytoglycogen, stabilized and encapsulated vitamin...
SKIN CARE
gcimagazine.com

BCR Ingredients Names Palmadesso VP of Sales

BCR Ingredients (a Grant Industries company) has named Jim Palmadesso vice president of sales. Palmadesso is a 23-year industry veteran garnering experience from 3V Sigma, Sensient and Rita Corp. In response to his appointment, Palmadesso said: “I am very excited to utilize the BCR innovations and work with our collaborative...
BUSINESS
gcimagazine.com

Albéa Introduces Sustainable Packaging Solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco

Albéa debuted three eco-friendly packaging solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco that use bio-based materials and thereby reduce their environmental impact. Albéa showcased its new paper-based bottle at the packaging show, responding to consumer demand for more sustainable packaging while still providing a unique sensorial experience. Available in kraft...
ENVIRONMENT
gcimagazine.com

Vida Glow and Hyper Skin Expand into Prestige Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Vida Glow and Hyper Skin have expanded their brands into prestige retailers Neiman Marcus and Sephora, respectively. Vida Glow, an ingestible beauty brand, launched into Neiman Marcus in late September with 12 skin and hair care products. The lineup includes the best-selling Vida Glow Marine Collagen, a hydrolyzed peptide powder...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy