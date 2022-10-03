Read full article on original website
Presperse Corporation Joins Fragrance Creators Association
Fragrance Creators Association has announced that Presperse Corporation has joined its membership of more than 60 large, medium and small businesses spanning the fragrance supply chain, from ingredient suppliers to fragrance houses to consumer product companies. A player in sustainability, research, green chemistry and more, Presperse provides specialty ingredients to...
Sephora Launches U.K. Retail; RIP FeelUnique
Sephora is launching its U.K. business via sephora.co.uk on October 17, 2022, per Cosmopolitan; simultaneously, the FeelUnique website will redirect to the new platform and thereby cease to exist. In the spring of 2023, Sephora will open its first physical store in London. In the meantime, Sephora will operate a...
Coty 'Undefines' Beauty in New Brand Mission
Coty has unveiled what it calls a "new company purpose," with a new tagline: Fearless. Forward. You. The company has reportedly placed "fearless kindness" at the center of its corporate values, impacting processes, the businesses, its partners, employees and, of course, consumers. Under the new mission, Coty is focused on...
Olaplex Inventor Launches Bond-building Hair Care Brand
Olaplex inventor Eric Pressly has launched Epres, an acid-free, bond-building hair care brand. The patented formulas contain four ingredients and work to deliver professional-grade results for all hair types. Epres is said to be the only treatment on the market that uses diffusion technology, enabling it to continue transforming the...
Wethrivv Offering Maskād Consumer Line
Wethrivv is now offering their Maskād skin care line direct-to-consumer, using the same science-based and clean-ingredient approach as the Maskād Pro Series. The system includes a derma roller, growth factor and peptide serum, hyaluronic acid serum and face mask. Co-founder Amy Batra said, "I always knew that we...
Amika Launches into Chinese Market
Amika, a Brooklyn-based hair care brand, has launched into the Chinese market, opening a global flagship store on Tmall Global, as well as a store on Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu). Chelsea Riggs, Amika’s brand president said, “We couldn't be more excited to launch Amika in China, the world's largest beauty...
Calyxt, Evologic Technologies to Scale Up Sustainable Plant-based Ingredients
Calyxt, Inc., a plant-based synthetic biology company, has signed an agreement with its first manufacturing partner, Evologic Technologies GmbH, to further develop and scale its proprietary Plant Cell Matrix (PCM) technology platform. The PCM structure is a living system of various cell types designed to emulate the intercellular metabolism of an entire plant as it grows over time, produces and stores or excretes target chemistries.
Ipsy to Launch Glam Bag with Becky G
On Nov. 1, 2022, Ipsy will launch Glam Bag x Becky G, featuring a curated selection of beauty products from Latinx- and women-founded brands chosen by the singer, actress and founder of Treslúce Beauty. The limited-edition collaboration will consist of eight full-size products from brands that Becky G uses,...
Photos: Make a Mark Design Innovation Incubator Debuts New Concepts at Luxe Pack Monaco
Make a Mark, a design innovation incubator spearheaded by Estal, Avery Dennison and Kurz, debuted new concepts, textures and materials at Luxe Pack Monaco. View all the designs here. Designers were given access to the industry’s latest developments and up-to-date packaging technologies and were encouraged to think without cost and...
L'Oréal-Owned ModiFace Announces a New CEO
Jeff Houghton has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based AR firm ModfiFace, owned by L'Oréal since 2018. The current CEO and founder, Parham Aarabi, has decided to focus on a personal area of research interest and is stepping down from his current role. Houghton joined ModiFace in 2016, and has...
Attitude Launches EWG Verified Skin Care Line, Oceanly
Attitude has launched Oceanly, a line of 19 solid, 100% plastic-free, entirely Environment Working Group (EWG) Verified skin care, including cleansers, serums, creams, masks and sunscreens. The products are packaged in a push-up format made of biodegradable and FSC-certified cardboard. Oceanly features ingredients such as phytoglycogen, stabilized and encapsulated vitamin...
BCR Ingredients Names Palmadesso VP of Sales
BCR Ingredients (a Grant Industries company) has named Jim Palmadesso vice president of sales. Palmadesso is a 23-year industry veteran garnering experience from 3V Sigma, Sensient and Rita Corp. In response to his appointment, Palmadesso said: “I am very excited to utilize the BCR innovations and work with our collaborative...
Albéa Introduces Sustainable Packaging Solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco
Albéa debuted three eco-friendly packaging solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco that use bio-based materials and thereby reduce their environmental impact. Albéa showcased its new paper-based bottle at the packaging show, responding to consumer demand for more sustainable packaging while still providing a unique sensorial experience. Available in kraft...
Vida Glow and Hyper Skin Expand into Prestige Brick-and-Mortar Stores
Vida Glow and Hyper Skin have expanded their brands into prestige retailers Neiman Marcus and Sephora, respectively. Vida Glow, an ingestible beauty brand, launched into Neiman Marcus in late September with 12 skin and hair care products. The lineup includes the best-selling Vida Glow Marine Collagen, a hydrolyzed peptide powder...
