gcimagazine.com

Wethrivv Offering Maskād Consumer Line

Wethrivv is now offering their Maskād skin care line direct-to-consumer, using the same science-based and clean-ingredient approach as the Maskād Pro Series. The system includes a derma roller, growth factor and peptide serum, hyaluronic acid serum and face mask. Co-founder Amy Batra said, "I always knew that we...
SKIN CARE
gcimagazine.com

L'Oréal-Owned ModiFace Announces a New CEO

Jeff Houghton has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based AR firm ModfiFace, owned by L'Oréal since 2018. The current CEO and founder, Parham Aarabi, has decided to focus on a personal area of research interest and is stepping down from his current role. Houghton joined ModiFace in 2016, and has...
BUSINESS
gcimagazine.com

Dove Study: Toxic Beauty Standards Cost US More Than $501B in 2019

Toxic beauty ideals cost the U.S. economy $305 billion due to body dissatisfaction and $501 billion due to appearance-based discrimination in 2019, according to "The Real Cost of Beauty Ideals" report released by The Dove Self-Esteem Project. The report assessed the pervasive and damaging impact of beauty standards on the...
SKIN CARE
gcimagazine.com

Hospeco Brands Group Acquires ChemCor

Hospeco Brands Group, manufacturer and supplier of personal care, cleaning and protection products, has acquired ChemCor Chemical Corp. Based in Southern California, ChemCor is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products for the food service, health care, industrial and janitorial markets. ChemCor holds more than 3,000 SKUs as well as...
BUSINESS
gcimagazine.com

Sephora Launches U.K. Retail; RIP FeelUnique

Sephora is launching its U.K. business via sephora.co.uk on October 17, 2022, per Cosmopolitan; simultaneously, the FeelUnique website will redirect to the new platform and thereby cease to exist. In the spring of 2023, Sephora will open its first physical store in London. In the meantime, Sephora will operate a...
RETAIL
gcimagazine.com

Albéa Introduces Sustainable Packaging Solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco

Albéa debuted three eco-friendly packaging solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco that use bio-based materials and thereby reduce their environmental impact. Albéa showcased its new paper-based bottle at the packaging show, responding to consumer demand for more sustainable packaging while still providing a unique sensorial experience. Available in kraft...
ENVIRONMENT
gcimagazine.com

BASF Offers Neopentyl Glycol and Propionic Acid with Zero Carbon Footprint

BASF is now offering neopentyl glycol (NPG) and propionic acid (PA) with a product carbon footprint (PCF) of zero. Produced by BASF at its Ludwigshafen Verbund site in Germany, the products are available globally as NPG ZeroPCF and PA ZeroPCF. NPG ZeroPCF and PA ZeroPCF are drop-in solutions, meaning they...
INDUSTRY
gcimagazine.com

BASF Renews ISO Certifications at Düsseldorf-Holthausen and Monheim am Rhein Sites

BASF has renewed its quality (ISO 9001), environment (ISO 14001) and energy (ISO 50001) certifications for its Düsseldorf-Holthausen and Monheim am Rhein sites. After a four-day external audit from DQS GmbH, certifications were issued at the administrative headquarters in Monheim am Rhein. ISO 9001 is a standard for quality...
INDUSTRY
gcimagazine.com

Attitude Launches EWG Verified Skin Care Line, Oceanly

Attitude has launched Oceanly, a line of 19 solid, 100% plastic-free, entirely Environment Working Group (EWG) Verified skin care, including cleansers, serums, creams, masks and sunscreens. The products are packaged in a push-up format made of biodegradable and FSC-certified cardboard. Oceanly features ingredients such as phytoglycogen, stabilized and encapsulated vitamin...
SKIN CARE
gcimagazine.com

Vida Glow and Hyper Skin Expand into Prestige Brick-and-Mortar Stores

Vida Glow and Hyper Skin have expanded their brands into prestige retailers Neiman Marcus and Sephora, respectively. Vida Glow, an ingestible beauty brand, launched into Neiman Marcus in late September with 12 skin and hair care products. The lineup includes the best-selling Vida Glow Marine Collagen, a hydrolyzed peptide powder...
SKIN CARE
gcimagazine.com

Northwind Skin Care Brand Debuts with Custom Medical Treatments

Northwind, a skin care brand formulated by Swedish dermatologists, has debuted with custom medical treatments for eczema, psoriasis and dry skin. Previously: Herbar, Adaptogenic Skin Care Brand, Launches. Products in the collection include:. Daily Body Moisturizer: A clinically tested emollient for dry and sensitive skin. Ketoconazole 2% Shampoo: A high-potency...
SKIN CARE
gcimagazine.com

Olaplex Inventor Launches Bond-building Hair Care Brand

Olaplex inventor Eric Pressly has launched Epres, an acid-free, bond-building hair care brand. The patented formulas contain four ingredients and work to deliver professional-grade results for all hair types. Epres is said to be the only treatment on the market that uses diffusion technology, enabling it to continue transforming the...
HAIR CARE

