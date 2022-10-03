Sephora is launching its U.K. business via sephora.co.uk on October 17, 2022, per Cosmopolitan; simultaneously, the FeelUnique website will redirect to the new platform and thereby cease to exist. In the spring of 2023, Sephora will open its first physical store in London. In the meantime, Sephora will operate a...

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO