CVS in exclusive talks to acquire Cano Health: report
Shares of Cano Health climbed on Friday following a report the value-based primary care provider is in exclusive talks to be bought by CVS Health. The Miami-based healthcare provider went public in June 2021.
Wethrivv Offering Maskād Consumer Line
Wethrivv is now offering their Maskād skin care line direct-to-consumer, using the same science-based and clean-ingredient approach as the Maskād Pro Series. The system includes a derma roller, growth factor and peptide serum, hyaluronic acid serum and face mask. Co-founder Amy Batra said, "I always knew that we...
L'Oréal-Owned ModiFace Announces a New CEO
Jeff Houghton has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based AR firm ModfiFace, owned by L'Oréal since 2018. The current CEO and founder, Parham Aarabi, has decided to focus on a personal area of research interest and is stepping down from his current role. Houghton joined ModiFace in 2016, and has...
2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Beating the Market This Year
One is doing much better than the other year to date, but they both have solid prospects ahead.
Dove Study: Toxic Beauty Standards Cost US More Than $501B in 2019
Toxic beauty ideals cost the U.S. economy $305 billion due to body dissatisfaction and $501 billion due to appearance-based discrimination in 2019, according to "The Real Cost of Beauty Ideals" report released by The Dove Self-Esteem Project. The report assessed the pervasive and damaging impact of beauty standards on the...
Hospeco Brands Group Acquires ChemCor
Hospeco Brands Group, manufacturer and supplier of personal care, cleaning and protection products, has acquired ChemCor Chemical Corp. Based in Southern California, ChemCor is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products for the food service, health care, industrial and janitorial markets. ChemCor holds more than 3,000 SKUs as well as...
Sephora Launches U.K. Retail; RIP FeelUnique
Sephora is launching its U.K. business via sephora.co.uk on October 17, 2022, per Cosmopolitan; simultaneously, the FeelUnique website will redirect to the new platform and thereby cease to exist. In the spring of 2023, Sephora will open its first physical store in London. In the meantime, Sephora will operate a...
Albéa Introduces Sustainable Packaging Solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco
Albéa debuted three eco-friendly packaging solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco that use bio-based materials and thereby reduce their environmental impact. Albéa showcased its new paper-based bottle at the packaging show, responding to consumer demand for more sustainable packaging while still providing a unique sensorial experience. Available in kraft...
BASF Offers Neopentyl Glycol and Propionic Acid with Zero Carbon Footprint
BASF is now offering neopentyl glycol (NPG) and propionic acid (PA) with a product carbon footprint (PCF) of zero. Produced by BASF at its Ludwigshafen Verbund site in Germany, the products are available globally as NPG ZeroPCF and PA ZeroPCF. NPG ZeroPCF and PA ZeroPCF are drop-in solutions, meaning they...
BASF Renews ISO Certifications at Düsseldorf-Holthausen and Monheim am Rhein Sites
BASF has renewed its quality (ISO 9001), environment (ISO 14001) and energy (ISO 50001) certifications for its Düsseldorf-Holthausen and Monheim am Rhein sites. After a four-day external audit from DQS GmbH, certifications were issued at the administrative headquarters in Monheim am Rhein. ISO 9001 is a standard for quality...
Attitude Launches EWG Verified Skin Care Line, Oceanly
Attitude has launched Oceanly, a line of 19 solid, 100% plastic-free, entirely Environment Working Group (EWG) Verified skin care, including cleansers, serums, creams, masks and sunscreens. The products are packaged in a push-up format made of biodegradable and FSC-certified cardboard. Oceanly features ingredients such as phytoglycogen, stabilized and encapsulated vitamin...
Vida Glow and Hyper Skin Expand into Prestige Brick-and-Mortar Stores
Vida Glow and Hyper Skin have expanded their brands into prestige retailers Neiman Marcus and Sephora, respectively. Vida Glow, an ingestible beauty brand, launched into Neiman Marcus in late September with 12 skin and hair care products. The lineup includes the best-selling Vida Glow Marine Collagen, a hydrolyzed peptide powder...
Northwind Skin Care Brand Debuts with Custom Medical Treatments
Northwind, a skin care brand formulated by Swedish dermatologists, has debuted with custom medical treatments for eczema, psoriasis and dry skin. Previously: Herbar, Adaptogenic Skin Care Brand, Launches. Products in the collection include:. Daily Body Moisturizer: A clinically tested emollient for dry and sensitive skin. Ketoconazole 2% Shampoo: A high-potency...
Olaplex Inventor Launches Bond-building Hair Care Brand
Olaplex inventor Eric Pressly has launched Epres, an acid-free, bond-building hair care brand. The patented formulas contain four ingredients and work to deliver professional-grade results for all hair types. Epres is said to be the only treatment on the market that uses diffusion technology, enabling it to continue transforming the...
