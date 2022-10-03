Pushing beyond the norm: new Red Bull film chronicles Justin Williams' journey in cycling

Red Bull Media House today debuted a new film chronicling the journey of cyclist Justin Williams to the top of American cycling.

The documentary, titled Dear 39th Street , portrays the highs and lows of Williams’ career in bike racing and the effort it takes to be at the top of the sport.

“This documentary is the journey of me going so far beyond myself,” said Williams. “ I’m pushing so far beyond the norm that my life spirals and evolves into new areas of what's possible that my season on the bike becomes more and more challenging. And even through all of that, I found a way to enjoy it.”

The American-Belizean has spent nearly his entire life in the world of competitive cycling and saw early success as a junior on the track. But, as a Black man in a sport where representation is severely lacking, his experience and introduction to the sport was vastly different from his peers.

After a season of racing in Belgium, Williams briefly left the sport but his passion for cycling was reignited by his brother, Cory Williams, who also showed extremely high potential. Through collaboration, teamwork and support from the cycling community they have built a cycling program that is unrivalled on U.S. soil, L39ION of Los Angeles.

Directed by Jen Stafford, the 21-minute film reveals the backend work, the sacrifice and pain, camaraderie and bond, behind the team’s ubiquitous gold chains and podiums.

“I really wanted to showcase what it actually takes to be in the position that I’m in,” Williams stated. “I think this documentary does a good job at showing the glory and the good moments and the team camaraderie and the soul of what L39ION is. But it also shows the backend of work of what goes into the sacrifice and the pain.”

You can watch the documentary now, on Redbull TV .