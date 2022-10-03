Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
USD 475 board weighing site options for proposed early childhood development center
Members of the Geary County USD 475 school board appear to have two sites in mind for a proposed early childhood development center. The idea is being proposed to help make the district more appealing to service members at Fort Riley and help grow the district’s reach. Having narrowed its options from 11 potential sites, board members on Monday debated the idea of constructing a facility on the former Junction City High School property versus building a new facility north of the new Junction City High School, on the city’s western edge. USD 475 Construction Program Manager David Wild…
1350kman.com
Manhattan awarded $2.4 million from KDOT for pair of transportation projects
Manhattan will receive nearly $2.4 million from the State of Kansas for a pair of infrastructure projects, included in a host of projects receiving funds through the Kansas 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program. “Manhattan Catholic School students and staff will soon find it much easier and safer to cross the street...
1350kman.com
RCPD asking for help with community survey
The Riley County Police Department has opened a Community Survey in an attempt to capture perceptions of RCPD’s performance in accomplishing our mission of reducing crime and improving the quality of life for the citizens we serve. The results of the survey will assist in plans for future law...
1350kman.com
Voter registration deadline fast approaching
Note: Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo advised Friday morning that the deadline noted at Thursday’s Riley County Commission was outdated information. The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 18 to be registered for the November 8 general election. Original story:. The November 8 General Election is fast approaching, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1350kman.com
COVID-19 numbers continuing to stabilize in Riley County
For a second straight week, new COVID-19 infections in Riley County totaled 18, keeping the county in the moderate incidence category, with a score of 24.2 per 100,000 people. The figures don’t factor in at-home test results. Hospitalizations continue to be very low, with Ascension Via Christi reporting just...
1350kman.com
In Focus 10/05/22 – USD 383, Manhattan Public Library, Downtown Manhattan, Inc.
Wednesday’s edition of In Focus welcomed guests from Manhattan-Ogden Schools USD 383, including Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade and board member Brandy Santos (segments 1 & 2), previewing the Wednesday board meeting and highlighting district activities and events. We also chatted with Jennifer Bergen and Jennifer Jordan from the Manhattan...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 10/6/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Ryan Powell, 38, of Manhattan, was arrested on October 5, 2022, around 10:15 p.m. for probation violation stemming from original charges of aggravated battery x2, aggravated assault x2, aggravated endangering a child x2, and endangering a child. Information from the original case can be found here. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $50,000.
1350kman.com
Local man receives international award for community service
Doctor William Richter has been a member of the Manhattan Rotary Club for forty-one years. He is now recognized by the 2022 Distinguished Service Award from Rotary International. Rotary District 5710 Governor Vern Henricks reads the inscription on the crystal award. Richter offered a quick appreciation for the award, but...
RELATED PEOPLE
1350kman.com
K-State Salina receives $10 million gift from General Atomics
It’s been a good fundraising week for Kansas State University. On the heels of $4 and $5 million pledges from the Kansas Soybean Commission and Kansas Farm Bureau respectively to the College of Agriculture, K-State Salina announced Wednesday its receiving a 10 million dollar gift from California-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.
1350kman.com
Junction City man arrested after leaving the scene of a crash
A Junction City man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leaving the scene of a crash on Skyway Drive. Riley County Police say 38-year-old David Lingle II was located in the 2600 block of Eureka Terrace following the Tuesday crash. Officers located Lingle’s 2015 sport utility vehicle had ramped off the road and flipped into the ditch. A witness reported seeing him run away from the scene.
1350kman.com
Shooting suspect arrested following probation violation
Riley County Police have arrested a Manhattan man accused in a March shooting incident for a probation violation. According to Thursday’s activity report, 38-year-old Ryan Powell was arrested late Wednesday. The violation is in reference to a March 27 domestic altercation in which Powell is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man in the leg. The bullet also grazed a 21-year-old woman.
1350kman.com
HSFB Preview: Manhattan, Junction City Battle Highlights Schedule
The battle for the silver trophy is tonight as the top-ranked team in 6A, Manhattan High, visits Junction City. The Indians are the only unbeaten team on the western side in 6A, with Junction City at 4-1 and ranked 5th. Game time is at seven, with coverage on Newsradio KMAN from JC beginning at 6:30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1350kman.com
2023 WR Jayce Brown commits to K-State
Kansas State has added another receiver to their 2023 recruiting class, this time going outside the state of Kansas to add Jayce Brown. Brown hails from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and had garnered interest from a number of schools around the country. The Choctawhatchee High pass catcher received his offer...
1350kman.com
K-State Falls to (23) Texas on Thursday Night
AUSTIN, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State held the highest scoring team in the Big 12 scoreless in the opening half, but 23rd-ranked Texas overwhelmed the Wildcats in a five-minute window in the second half to secure a 4-0 win on Thursday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium. K-State is now 4-7-2 this season and 0-3-1 in the Big 12, while Texas improves to 9-1-3 overall and 3-0-1 in the league.
1350kman.com
Anudike-Uzomah Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athetics) – Coming off his three-sack performance in helping Kansas State earn a 37-28 victory over Texas Tech, junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Wednesday. A product of Kansas...
1350kman.com
K-State’s Sundell Named to 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – Following a stellar debut season, Kansas State sophomore guard Serena Sundell has been recognized by the Big 12 Conference women’s basketball coaches on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team in an announcement by the league on Wednesday. Sundell, a 2022 All-Big 12...
Comments / 0