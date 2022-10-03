ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Saban Furious With The Media This Monday Afternoon

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

Alabama's Nick Saban is having a tough time keeping his cool with the media this week.

Heisman winner Bryce Young exited last Saturday's game vs. the Razorbacks of Arkansas with a shoulder injury.

Naturally, the media is asking him questions about Young's status and how the Alabama offense will adjust with Jalen Milroe under center.

Saban isn't having it. In fact, he got pretty worked up during his Monday press conference today.

“You guys think I’m going to tell u what I’m going to do w/ our offense? Might as well make it up. I saw headlines I’m going to keep a secret what we’re doing w/ Bryce. Sounded like me making that statement! Never said that! Make up whatever u want!”

Oh boy. Nick Saban clearly isn't going to talk much about Bryce Young or his offense this week.

The reality is Jalen Milroe will likely get the start vs. Texas A&M this Saturday. No reason risking losing Young for the longterm.

The Crimson Tide battle the Aggies on Saturday.

