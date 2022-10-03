Read full article on original website
Related
San Bernardino family seeking help to hold haunted house fundraiser for daughter with terminal illness
A San Bernardino family known for their annual haunted house is left searching for help and answers after they were forced to move the show on the road when their neighborhood pushed back against the large crowds that came with it. The Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple of Southern California Halloween for nearly 10 years now, filled with jump scares and spooky moments, everything in the house can reach out and touch you. Just like Augie Cowan was hoping his daughter Andrea's story would touch the City of San Bernardino. "She's so tough," he said. Andrea, 14, suffers from metachromatic...
digitalspy.com
Sad, hopeless and desperately in need of a lifeline :(
I am a 39 year old single woman living alone and my life is a mess. I suffer from depression and social anxiety which makes it really difficult to support myself financially. I can’t hold down a job for long and have jumped from one temporary contract to another pretty much all my life.
digitalspy.com
How do you turn acquaintances into friends?
It's easy to make acquaintances but making actual friends is something else entirely. This is something I've always struggled with personally and is a reason why I've remained stuck in a lost limbo of social ineptitude. I can make good acquaintances at work who I have some really good chats with but they always just stay as acquaintances. The workplace is supposedly 1 of the best places to meet people which it is but a lot of people will only speak to you out of professional courtesy in this environment. The few moments you do have with them are often very brief like on break in the staff room for instance.
Comments / 0