Hamilton County, OH

Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts seven

A Frankfort woman charged with aggravated vehicular assault, among other charges, was among seven people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Heather Bolender, 42, was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Suspects in gunpoint robbery at NKY Kroger plead guilty: VIDEO

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moment a man was robbed at gunpoint near the Covington Kroger. The two suspects accused in the crime, Myjon Hubbard and James Hudson, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery charges. It happened back in January at the Kroger on 15th Street and Madison Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19

Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
CINCINNATI, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Mason authorities identify homicide victim, secure warrant

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Mason police have identified a homicide victim from an incident last week. According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, the body of 34-year-old Jason Peirce of Racine, Ohio, was found Friday evening. McKinney stated he believes Peirce’s death is connected to a body found Friday in Pomeroy, Ohio.
RACINE, OH
WDTN

Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police and EMS are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter

A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus

UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

