WLWT 5
Prosecutors in Hamilton, Kenton counties call for reform to juvenile justice system
CINCINNATI — There were calls today to take a harder look at teen violence in the community and the juvenile justice system itself. A week after the death of a young UC student who was simply crossing a street, top prosecutors from both sides of the river grow increasingly concerned.
18-year-old found found fatally shot at Butler County hotel, death ruled homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Butler County hotel, our news partners at WCPO reported. Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, WCPO reported. When they arrived,...
WLWT 5
Autopsy: Man who attempted to breach FBI office died of multiple gunshot wounds during standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A coroner has released an autopsy report on the death of Ricky Shiffer, the man killed by police during a standoff after the attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI office. The tense, seven-hour situation started at the Cincinnati FBI field office in Kenwood on Aug....
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts seven
A Frankfort woman charged with aggravated vehicular assault, among other charges, was among seven people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Heather Bolender, 42, was indicted for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Fox 19
Suspects in gunpoint robbery at NKY Kroger plead guilty: VIDEO
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moment a man was robbed at gunpoint near the Covington Kroger. The two suspects accused in the crime, Myjon Hubbard and James Hudson, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery charges. It happened back in January at the Kroger on 15th Street and Madison Avenue.
Wendy’s employee said nurse spit on her
An employee working the Wendy's drive-thru on Belmont Avenue said a customer spit on her.
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson criminal case no longer on court website after she requests to seal it
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County judge has apparently granted Skylar Richardson’s request to seal all records related to her criminal case, including her 2017 aggravated murder indictment accusing her of killing her baby and 2019 conviction for abusing it. Her case is no longer found on the...
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19
Bond reduced for accused rapist prompts push for change from Hamilton County prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge’s decision to lower the bond for an accused rapist prompted a strong response from Prosecutor Joe Deters. Monday’s comments from the Hamilton County prosecutor are in reference to Wallace Jones’ bond being reduced from $200,000 to now 10 percent of $150,000.
Fox 19
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - The teen driver charged in last week’s crash that killed one University of Cincinnati student and injured another was previously charged in a police pursuit last year that sent a Boone County sheriff’s deputy to the hospital. Both incidents involved stolen cars, and in both...
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
wchsnetwork.com
Mason authorities identify homicide victim, secure warrant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Mason police have identified a homicide victim from an incident last week. According to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney, the body of 34-year-old Jason Peirce of Racine, Ohio, was found Friday evening. McKinney stated he believes Peirce’s death is connected to a body found Friday in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Search underway for missing Beavercreek teen
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing teen in the Beavercreek area. According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Danasia Johnson-Dennis ran away from her home in Beavercreek Township. Authorities believe that Danasia may be staying with […]
WLWT 5
17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student in stolen car appears in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati in a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Cincinnati police said the 17-year-old drove into two 18-year-old women on Jefferson Avenue last week. One of the victims died from her injuries. Police said that...
WLWT 5
Reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police and EMS are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
dayton247now.com
8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus
UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
Inmate litter crew worker killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County is ID’d
MORAINE — A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project is dead after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County Monday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The inmate was identified Monday night at 52-year-old Tim Tufano, his son Andrew told...
18-year-old fatally shot in Fairfield hotel identified, death ruled homicide
Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
