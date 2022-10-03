Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Cheapest All-Wheel Drive SUVs Under $25,000: Affordable Traction
You don’t necessarily have to get a big and expensive SUV to benefit from a traction-enhancing all-wheel drive system. There are some affordable options under $25,000. The post Cheapest All-Wheel Drive SUVs Under $25,000: Affordable Traction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Win this Rapid Red 760 hp Shelby Mustang GT500 With 25-Percent More Entries
The 2021 Shelby GT500 is incredibly fast, relatively luxurious, and somewhat elusive. This Rapid Red 2021 Shelby GT500 features a 760-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter Cross Plane Crank V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. Putting this much power to the ground can prove difficult but not for the new GT500, thanks to Ford’s advanced MagneRide™ suspension system and the included Carbon Fiber Track Pack. Exposed carbon fiber offers incredible looks and mechanical performance while Brembo™ brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and a GT4 track wing keep the 760-horsepower and 625 ft-lb of torque under control.
Nissan Patrol Nismo Supercharged To 650 Horsepower By Manhart
The sixth-generation Nissan Patrol has been out for nearly 13 years, but one tuner is still focusing on the venerable SUV. Although Manhart made a name for itself by upgrading BMWs, the German aftermarket specialist has been thinking outside of the Bavarian box lately with other projects. We've seen amped-up versions of the Defender, Audi RS3, and AMG SL. After a bunch of Euro cars, it has now decided to work its magic on a Japanese vehicle.
3 Reasons You Should Have Placed An Order for the 2023 Ford Maverick
The 2023 Ford Maverick is already sold out. Here's why you should have ordered one. The post 3 Reasons You Should Have Placed An Order for the 2023 Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel
Ford's new 2023 Super Duty truck was announced today at a special "KenTRUCKy Day" event. What's new for the biggest Ford trucks? The post At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2022 Subaru Forester
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport is coming. Time for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport vs. the 2022 Subaru Forester. The post 2023 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2022 Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Nissan Frontier Struggles With a Terrible Resale Value
The 2022 Nissan Frontier has a terrible resale value. But that doesn't make the Nissan Frontier a bad truck. See what critics enjoy about it. The post The 2022 Nissan Frontier Struggles With a Terrible Resale Value appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
