Big Bear Lake, CA

Win this Rapid Red 760 hp Shelby Mustang GT500 With 25-Percent More Entries

The 2021 Shelby GT500 is incredibly fast, relatively luxurious, and somewhat elusive. This Rapid Red 2021 Shelby GT500 features a 760-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter Cross Plane Crank V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. Putting this much power to the ground can prove difficult but not for the new GT500, thanks to Ford’s advanced MagneRide™ suspension system and the included Carbon Fiber Track Pack. Exposed carbon fiber offers incredible looks and mechanical performance while Brembo™ brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and a GT4 track wing keep the 760-horsepower and 625 ft-lb of torque under control.
Nissan Patrol Nismo Supercharged To 650 Horsepower By Manhart

The sixth-generation Nissan Patrol has been out for nearly 13 years, but one tuner is still focusing on the venerable SUV. Although Manhart made a name for itself by upgrading BMWs, the German aftermarket specialist has been thinking outside of the Bavarian box lately with other projects. We've seen amped-up versions of the Defender, Audi RS3, and AMG SL. After a bunch of Euro cars, it has now decided to work its magic on a Japanese vehicle.
Big Bear Lake, CA
California State
California Cars

