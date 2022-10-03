ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

profootballnetwork.com

Why Buccaneers Veteran Wide Receiver Cole Beasley is Retiring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career, hanging up his cleats after 11 productive seasons. But why walk away now? It’s primarily for family reasons, per Beasley’s agents, Joel Turner and Justin Turner. Beasley Forged a Long Career. “He is done,”...
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Breece Hall Injury Update: Should Fantasy Managers be Concerned About the Rookie?

The appearance of Breece Hall on the injury report will be hugely frustrating for his fantasy football managers. With Hall coming off somewhat of a breakout game in terms of opportunities, question marks over his status entering Week 5 only serve to cloud the situation again. Let’s take a look at the latest updates regarding Hall’s injury and the fantasy impact of this news.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

The NFL Is Mired in Mediocrity: Are So Many .500 Teams a Crisis?

The NFL has 15 teams that are .500 and 16 teams — half the league — that are within a tie of .500 in the NFL standings. If that seems high to you, it is. Since 2011, there has only been one instance where there were 15 teams at .500, and there hasn’t been a single instance of that many teams being within a tie of that mark.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy WR Start/Sit Week 5: A Terry McLaurin Awakening; Gabe Davis Still Faking It

The 2022 fantasy football season is now in full swing. Decisions will only get more difficult from here on out. Let’s take a look at our WR start/sit Week 5 plays. Underdog Fantasy is the easiest way to play fantasy football. Click here to get up to $100 in bonus cash today when using promo code PFN.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Jameis Winston Waiver Wire Week 5: Will Winston Give it a Go in Week 5?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 5, hoping to strengthen their roster, should New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. the Seattle Seahawks?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
profootballnetwork.com

Top 32 Quotes From NFL Players and Coaches

Every year we get a great new batch of quotes from NFL players and coaches. However, some quotes, whether inspirational or funny, stand the test of time. For instance, one of the greatest minds in football history — the late Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi whom the Lombardi Trophy is named after — gives some of the greatest quotes.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

2023 NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl’s Own Selection Process Coming in Weeks’ Time

Halfway between Week 5 and Week 6, and almost a quarter of the way through the 2023 NFL Draft process, it’s time to once again check in with Shrine Bowl Director Eric Galko and Shrine Bowl Director of College Scouting Shane Coughlin. Where are we now on the Shrine Bowl’s timeline, and what new knowledge has the process brought this week?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson Give New Owners Buyer’s Remorse in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Insider Notebook 5.0: Communication Issues in Carolina with Ben McAdoo, Matt Rhule, Updates on Cardinals’ Receivers, and Garett Bolles Breaks Leg

Every week throughout the season, we’ll be bringing you the latest NFL news and rumors here in the PFN Insider Notebook. Today, we provide the latest updates on the Arizona Cardinals wide receivers, the pressure in Carolina surrounding Matt Rhule, the unfortunate injury to Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles, and a promising young rookie class in Houston.
CHARLOTTE, NC
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football NFL DFS Lineup: For Broncos vs. Colts, Can We Trust Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, or Mike Boone?

If you’re making a Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineup in Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

David Montgomery Injury Update: Bears Running Back Back at Practice Before Week 5

The middle-of-the-week injury reports can be devastating for fantasy football managers if your star running back is surprisingly missing practice. Injury reports can be misleading or at least lack clarity on whether your star playmaker will be available to play or not. We’re diving into Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery’s injury update to see if he’s worth starting on your fantasy roster.
CHICAGO, IL

