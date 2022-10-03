Next week, the Cobb Board of Commissioners will take the first of two votes in an unprecedented effort to draw its own district boundary lines and keep Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office. With the board's two Republican members opposed to the measure, the vote is likely to go down along party lines with approval from the board's three Democrats. The plan, as the MDJ reported last month, is for Cobb...

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO