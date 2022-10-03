ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Fact Check: Did Russia Send XVI Century 'Tsar Cannon' to Ukraine Front?

By Tom Norton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Russia's attempts to shore up its military resources within Ukraine have cut an image of an increasingly shaken Moscow, agitatedly reacting to growing counteroffensives against its troops.

As Ukraine retook territory in all four regions that Putin claimed to have annexed only days ago, Moscow continued to deploy swathes of equipment and vehicles, some of which has previously been said to be dated or malfunctioning.

With reports of sapping morale among its soldiers and resistance from some of its new conscripts, Russia's military prowess arguably seems more withering, reactionary and desperate than at any point so far in the conflict.

In what looked like yet another example of ill-prepared strategy, a photo shared on social media even showed Moscow deploying equipment made hundreds of years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZDqh_0iKMK15x00
A photo shared on Twitter shows what appears to be an antiquated cannon on its way to support Russians on the frontline in Ukraine. Pictured here, Russia's President Vladimir Putin stands in front of the 6 meters long Tsar Pushka (Tsar Cannon), one of the Russian landmarks displayed in the Kremlin in Moscow, on July 31, 2014. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/RIA-NOVOSTI/AFP via Getty Images

The Claim

A tweet, posted on October 3, 2022, showed a photo of what appeared to be an antiquated cannon being brought into Ukraine. The tweet received more than 28,000 engagements.

Several other accounts reshared the post or posted the same image, which was seen by tens of thousands of social media users.

The Facts

Ukraine has made a number of staggering (if not yet verified) claims about Russian equipment it has destroyed recently.

Since the war began on February 24, 2022, Kyiv says that Russia has now lost 2,377 tanks, 4,975 armored combat vehicles, 1,405 artillery units, and 1,015 drones.

However, while Russia may be losing some ground in its neighbouring country, bringing ancient military hardware into the theater of war is (at least for now) a stretch too far.

The weapon in the photo is of Russian descent; known as the Tsar Cannon, it is considered to be the biggest cannon in the world. It was cast in 1586 and made during the Tsarist reign of Fyodor Ivanovich, son of Ivan the Terrible.

While there is some speculation about whether it has ever been used at all (or instead made for purely ceremonial reasons), some reports suggest that inspectors have found traces of gunpowder inside its barrel.

It is now ceremonially housed outside the Kremlin and what appears to be the original photo of the cannon used in the tweet can be found on Wikipedia.

The photo the Tsar Cannon was digitally edited into on Twitter is of a real Russian rail convoy taking military equipment to the Ukraine frontlines, shared widely in the press and on social media.

The image is a still from a video that was circulating in April 2021 amid growing reports of mass deployment of Russian military vehicles and equipment to the Ukrainian border.

The video, which can be viewed here starting at the 1:16 minute mark, was used to make a screengrab, which has been shared at the time and was likely the foundation for the edited picture.

While it appears that some attempts were made to make the image on Twitter appear authentic (like as color grading and resolution matching), there are still clear signs it was edited.

A closer look at the right side of the image, between the cannon and the cart, reveals there is an unnatural right angle cutaway along the trees in the back of the shot. Also, the space underneath the flatbed the cannon sits on is blurred out and flat, as if image artefacts around it have been poorly shaded in.

Newsweek could not immediately verify the author of the doctored image, and whether it was done for satirical or other purposes.

Russia has been far more open over the past week about the extent of its troubles in the conflict.

During a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was yet to finalize the borders of the illegally annexed Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

"We will continue to consult with the people who live in those regions," Peskov said, adding that he could not go into detail about what format the consultation would take.

"I've said all I can say on that," he responded when asked for clarification.

The Ruling

Misleading Material.

The picture shared on social media is a photoshopped image of a XVI century cannon, added into a photo of a Russian military hardware convoy. The cannon, known as the Tsar Cannon, was cast in 1586 and now sits outside the Kremlin.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Ukrainian drone drops bomb into Russian tank’s open hatch

New video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone drops a bomb into the open hatch of a Russian tank. The YouTube video, posted by The Sun, shows a birds-eye view of the attack. The Ukrainian drone briefly hovers over the Russian tank before dropping two bombs, the first of which is seen going straight into the narrow hatch.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#European Union#Military Equipment#Russian People#Ukraine Front
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military

The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
991M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy