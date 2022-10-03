ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

The Independent

Barack Obama recalls Queen’s response after Michelle gave monarch brooch of ‘nominal value’

Barack Obama has shared a sweet recollection about Queen Elizabeth II and her “subtle thoughtfulness” on the day of her funeral.On Monday 19 September, as the Queen was honoured by dignitaries and royals from around the world during her state funeral, the former president shared a video about his own experiences with the late British ruler.In the video, which Barack shared to his Twitter account, he recalled his and wife Michelle’s meeting with the Queen in 2011, when the couple was invited to a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.However, as noted by the former president, State Dinners at Buckingham...
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.
The Independent

Michelle Obama praised for wearing ‘iconic’ braids to her White House portrait unveiling

Michelle Obama has been applauded for her iconic hairstyle, and its connection to the Black community, at the unveiling of her and her husband Barack Obama’s portraits at the White House. On Wednesday, the couple returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the reveal of their official portraits, marking Michelle’s first visit to the White House since Barack left office in 2017. The paintings of the former president and his wife were created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung.For the event, Michelle wore a purple and red ombré dress and had her hair in braids. On social media, fans...
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
The Independent

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
Newsweek

Newsweek

