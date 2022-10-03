Read full article on original website
Barack Obama recalls Queen’s response after Michelle gave monarch brooch of ‘nominal value’
Barack Obama has shared a sweet recollection about Queen Elizabeth II and her “subtle thoughtfulness” on the day of her funeral.On Monday 19 September, as the Queen was honoured by dignitaries and royals from around the world during her state funeral, the former president shared a video about his own experiences with the late British ruler.In the video, which Barack shared to his Twitter account, he recalled his and wife Michelle’s meeting with the Queen in 2011, when the couple was invited to a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.However, as noted by the former president, State Dinners at Buckingham...
Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.
Michelle Obama praised for wearing ‘iconic’ braids to her White House portrait unveiling
Michelle Obama has been applauded for her iconic hairstyle, and its connection to the Black community, at the unveiling of her and her husband Barack Obama’s portraits at the White House. On Wednesday, the couple returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the reveal of their official portraits, marking Michelle’s first visit to the White House since Barack left office in 2017. The paintings of the former president and his wife were created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung.For the event, Michelle wore a purple and red ombré dress and had her hair in braids. On social media, fans...
Chelsea Clinton Bluntly Said Her & Ivanka Trump’s Close Friendship Ended When She ‘Turned to the Dark Side’
It’s hard to imagine a time when Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump were buddies, but it happened, and it was a thing for a while. When they were both at red carpet events or a charity gala, you’d see them chatting up a storm, laughing with one another.
Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent
Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland
In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal...
Barack Obama says Michelle Obama looks ‘exactly the same’ in sweet 30th anniversary post
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in sweet messages posted to their social media accounts Oct. 3. The former president, 61, posted three pictures on Instagram and said in the caption that he seems to be the only one in the relationship who is aging, a joke he often makes.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Obama ‘blew it’ because Trump was elected after him
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has suggested that former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office was marked by failure because he was succeeded by his polar opposite: Donald Trump.The primetime host of The Ingraham Angle delivered her take on Wednesday night while complaining about what she considered breathless coverage of the 44th president’s visit to the White House for a ceremony unveiling portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama.“It’s one of those days, when the media pretends that Obama was a totally successful president,” said Ms Ingraham, labelling him “the establishment’s last real chance”.“And Obama, I...
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
“Embarrassed” Trump acknowledged loss before declaring “I’m just not going to leave”: Haberman book
Former President Donald Trump appeared "embarrassed" and privately recognized his 2020 election loss before declaring that he would refuse to leave the White House, according to an upcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. "I'm just not going to leave," Trump told an aide, according to an excerpt...
WATCH: Chelsea Clinton attacks Ivanka Trump and accuses Jared Kushner of ‘lying’ about her
Chelsea Clinton rejected claims in Jared Kushner's book that Ivanka Trump invited her to a dinner with Donald Trump, bashing the 45th president's daughter and confirming that the two are no longer friends.
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
Trump Makes Queen's Funeral All About Him, Says He Would Have Had Better Seat Than Biden
Donald Trump claimed Monday that President Joe Biden’s seating in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral reflected a lack of respect for him ― and that Trump would have gotten a better spot “if I were president.”. “This is what’s happened to America in just...
Trump makes flirty comment about Melania as he pushes her Christmas baubles
Donald Trump issued a rare flirtatious message to followers on Truth Social, his own social media network, who were told about Melania Trump’s “beautiful” Christmas ornaments. The former first lady received the ringing endorsement on Thursday, when the former president “reTruthed” a post by his wife who...
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
Jill Biden recalls when Queen Elizabeth II told her off
Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021. The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.
