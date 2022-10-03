DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils are back on the road Saturday when they travel to Atlanta, Ga., for an ACC matchup with Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lauren Jbara on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.

