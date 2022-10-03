Read full article on original website
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
goduke.com
Beck & Drummy Advance in Main Draw Singles Play
CARY, N.C. – Chloe Beck and Georgia Drummy of the Duke women's tennis team each advanced to the main draw round of 16 in singles action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American on Wednesday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Beck, who is ranked No. 5...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”
After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
goduke.com
Duke Primed for ACC Tipoff on Tuesday
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson Reigan Richardson and senior Celeste Taylor will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. Lawson, Richardson and Taylor will attend the preseason event alongside the respective head coaches and selected student-athletes...
goduke.com
2023 ACC Baseball Championship Set for Durham Bulls Athletic Park
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament will be held next May 23-28. The city of Durham has hosted the ACC Baseball Championship 12 times previously, including seven of the past 13 tournaments. The tournament single-game attendance record of 11,329 was set in 2013 at DBAP (North Carolina versus NC State) and still stands as the largest crowd ever to view a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina.
goduke.com
Duke Set for 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head...
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Secures 2-0 Victory Against Howard
DURHAM – No. 2 Duke extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games on Tuesday night, defeating the visiting Howard Bison by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils (8-0-2, 3-0-1) were led by freshman Wayne Frederick's first goal of his career and Jai Bean scoring his second goal in as many games.
Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists
Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris, ...
UNC Basketball: Ian Jackson moves up official visit to Chapel Hill
There’s been a little change of plans regarding five-star guard Ian Jackson’s upcoming official visit to the UNC basketball program. Originally, five-star guard Ian Jackson was set to visit the UNC basketball program on November 11. However, that plan has changed a little bit. The No. 2 overall...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Return Home, Take on Howard
DURHAM – Fresh off their 3-2 road victory over No. 1 Wake Forest on Saturday night, the fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team returns to Koskinen Stadium for a non-conference matchup against Howard. The Blue Devils (7-0-2, 3-0-1) will play the Bison (2-6-0, 1-1-0) for just the third time in program history, with first touch scheduled for 7 p.m., and streaming available on ACC Network Extra.
Duke vs UNC will kick off under the lights in Wallace Wade Stadium
Duke Sports Information – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 15. Duke will host North Carolina for its week seven matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 15. The game will be broadcast live on ACCN. The Blue Devils...
goduke.com
Men's Soccer Ranked No. 2 in Latest Top-25
DURHAM – Following a week of action that included a 3-2 win over then-No. 1 Wake Forest, the Duke men's soccer team has moved to No. 2 in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (7-0-2) were last ranked second in the coaches poll on Sept. 10, 2019.
Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil
There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Georgia Tech
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils are back on the road Saturday when they travel to Atlanta, Ga., for an ACC matchup with Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lauren Jbara on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Conclude Day One at Windy City Collegiate Classic
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – The sixth-ranked Duke women's golf team opened action Monday at the Windy City Collegiate Classic with 36 holes at the 6,442-yard, par-72 Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. Duke was one of only six teams to finish 36 holes on Monday due to darkness....
dukebasketballreport.com
YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Destroys The Tar Heels In Chapel Hill
Christian Laettner probably is the most disliked Duke player of all time, and certainly in Kentucky but overall too. Toss in four Final Fours and two swaggering back-to-back championships and it’s hard to argue. He has competition - Grayson Allen really rubbed people the wrong way. Steve Wojciechowski’s intensity...
goduke.com
Hamill Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke men's soccer graduate goalkeeper Eliot Hamill has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following his season-high seven save performance in Duke's 3-2 victory at No. 1 Wake Forest Saturday. Hamill's efforts included five saves in the second 45 minutes of play, including a...
dukebasketballreport.com
Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage
The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
wkml.com
Scooter’s Coffee Locations Coming Soon to Fayetteville and Sanford
We can all use a little more coffee in our lives, and new locations of Scooter’s Coffee in Fayetteville and Sanford will help with that soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee chain with locations currently in Smithfield, Wilson, Monroe and Indian Trail, all in North Carolina. There are additional several hundred other locations across the country.
ednc.org
Durham Pride: LGBTQ+ affirming faith groups say ‘God loves you and so do we’
Thousands of people gathered on Duke University’s campus on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the first in-person Pride: Durham, NC parade since 2019 — donning rainbow apparel and flags, bead necklaces, and perpetually wide smiles. On Duke’s East Campus quad, more than 100 vendors set up for the festival...
Mark your calendars. There’s no shortage of entertainment in the Triangle this October
We’ve got your guide to events, concerts and the N.C. State Fair this October.
