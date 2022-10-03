ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goduke.com

Beck & Drummy Advance in Main Draw Singles Play

CARY, N.C. – Chloe Beck and Georgia Drummy of the Duke women's tennis team each advanced to the main draw round of 16 in singles action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American on Wednesday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Beck, who is ranked No. 5...
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”

After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
goduke.com

Duke Primed for ACC Tipoff on Tuesday

DURHAM – Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson Reigan Richardson and senior Celeste Taylor will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. Lawson, Richardson and Taylor will attend the preseason event alongside the respective head coaches and selected student-athletes...
goduke.com

2023 ACC Baseball Championship Set for Durham Bulls Athletic Park

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament will be held next May 23-28. The city of Durham has hosted the ACC Baseball Championship 12 times previously, including seven of the past 13 tournaments. The tournament single-game attendance record of 11,329 was set in 2013 at DBAP (North Carolina versus NC State) and still stands as the largest crowd ever to view a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina.
goduke.com

Duke Set for 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff

DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head...
goduke.com

No. 2 Duke Secures 2-0 Victory Against Howard

DURHAM – No. 2 Duke extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games on Tuesday night, defeating the visiting Howard Bison by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils (8-0-2, 3-0-1) were led by freshman Wayne Frederick's first goal of his career and Jai Bean scoring his second goal in as many games.
BlueDevilCountry

Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists

Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris, ...
goduke.com

Blue Devils Return Home, Take on Howard

DURHAM – Fresh off their 3-2 road victory over No. 1 Wake Forest on Saturday night, the fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team returns to Koskinen Stadium for a non-conference matchup against Howard. The Blue Devils (7-0-2, 3-0-1) will play the Bison (2-6-0, 1-1-0) for just the third time in program history, with first touch scheduled for 7 p.m., and streaming available on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com

Men's Soccer Ranked No. 2 in Latest Top-25

DURHAM – Following a week of action that included a 3-2 win over then-No. 1 Wake Forest, the Duke men's soccer team has moved to No. 2 in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (7-0-2) were last ranked second in the coaches poll on Sept. 10, 2019.
BlueDevilCountry

Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
goduke.com

Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Georgia Tech

DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils are back on the road Saturday when they travel to Atlanta, Ga., for an ACC matchup with Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lauren Jbara on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com

Blue Devils Conclude Day One at Windy City Collegiate Classic

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – The sixth-ranked Duke women's golf team opened action Monday at the Windy City Collegiate Classic with 36 holes at the 6,442-yard, par-72 Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. Duke was one of only six teams to finish 36 holes on Monday due to darkness....
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Destroys The Tar Heels In Chapel Hill

Christian Laettner probably is the most disliked Duke player of all time, and certainly in Kentucky but overall too. Toss in four Final Fours and two swaggering back-to-back championships and it’s hard to argue. He has competition - Grayson Allen really rubbed people the wrong way. Steve Wojciechowski’s intensity...
goduke.com

Hamill Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week

DURHAM – Duke men's soccer graduate goalkeeper Eliot Hamill has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following his season-high seven save performance in Duke's 3-2 victory at No. 1 Wake Forest Saturday. Hamill's efforts included five saves in the second 45 minutes of play, including a...
dukebasketballreport.com

Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage

The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
wkml.com

Scooter’s Coffee Locations Coming Soon to Fayetteville and Sanford

We can all use a little more coffee in our lives, and new locations of Scooter’s Coffee in Fayetteville and Sanford will help with that soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee chain with locations currently in Smithfield, Wilson, Monroe and Indian Trail, all in North Carolina. There are additional several hundred other locations across the country.
