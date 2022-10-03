William “Bobo” George Hansen Jr. 75, died at his home peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born December 28, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of William George Hansen and Thelma (Jackson) Hansen Tedrick. Mr. Hansen retired as a steel worker for Laclede Steel. On October 8, 1974 he married the former Charlotte Arlene Bridgeman. She preceded him in death. Surviving are four daughters, Diana Hansen, Susan Fransen, Kathy McPike, and April Fry, one son from a previous marriage, William G. Hansen III (Barbara), grandchildren, Cara Fransen Yinger, Patrick McPike, Sarah McPike Tian, Jacob Fry, Ryan Fry, Alexis Bohnenstiehl, Natalie Martin, Holly Hansen, Thomas and Tara Hansen, great grandchildren, Justin Yinger, Joshua Yinger, Evan Bellovich, Cian Fry, Finley McPike, and McKenna Hansen. Also surviving is a sister, Carol J. Hand of Middlesex, NJ, a niece, Janet Hand-Morrison, and two nephews, John and Thomas Hand. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, and his brother-in-law, Clifford Hand Jr. Family graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO