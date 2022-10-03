Sheridan HS Football: Despite getting the win last Friday against Cheyenne East, the Sheridan Bronc football team is not surprised with how the game started. The Thunderbrids used their no-huddle offense and their quickness to jump out to a 14-nothing lead after one quarter…not to mention they had 526 yards of total offense in the game.

