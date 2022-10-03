Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
SCSD#2 Board Met with a Full Agenda
Kristie Garriffa introduces Cameron Reckard as a Merit Semi-Finalist. The SCSD#2 addressed many issues at the Monday, October 3 meeting. Shawn Stevens, Transportation Director recognized the bus drivers, saying they have driven over 22,000 miles in the first month of school. “I’ve seen this group go above and beyond in many challenging situations,” he said.
sheridanwyoming.com
Big Horn Volleyball Attempting To Repeat As State Champs/Rockies Conclude Season Today
Sheridan County High School Football: With the win against Cheyenne East now behind them, the Sheridan Bronc Football Team has turned their attention to the Kelly Walsh Trojans. We will have the game live for you beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm, on AM 1410 KWYO and 106.9 FM...
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan Looks Back On Win Vs. East/Denver Broncos Lose Starting Running Back
Sheridan HS Football: Despite getting the win last Friday against Cheyenne East, the Sheridan Bronc football team is not surprised with how the game started. The Thunderbrids used their no-huddle offense and their quickness to jump out to a 14-nothing lead after one quarter…not to mention they had 526 yards of total offense in the game.
Comments / 0