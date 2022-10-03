ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

SCSD#2 Board Met with a Full Agenda

Kristie Garriffa introduces Cameron Reckard as a Merit Semi-Finalist. The SCSD#2 addressed many issues at the Monday, October 3 meeting. Shawn Stevens, Transportation Director recognized the bus drivers, saying they have driven over 22,000 miles in the first month of school. “I’ve seen this group go above and beyond in many challenging situations,” he said.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Looks Back On Win Vs. East/Denver Broncos Lose Starting Running Back

Sheridan HS Football: Despite getting the win last Friday against Cheyenne East, the Sheridan Bronc football team is not surprised with how the game started. The Thunderbrids used their no-huddle offense and their quickness to jump out to a 14-nothing lead after one quarter…not to mention they had 526 yards of total offense in the game.
