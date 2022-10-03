Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team
Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
NFL Analysis Network
Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Suggested As Trade Destination For Cowboys’ Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys’ season got off on the wrong foot when they lost on Sunday Night Football to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It turned out to be even worse when it was announced that starting quarterback Dak Prescott broke his thumb and would miss several weeks. Some people wrote...
Former NFL Star Rips ‘Trash’ Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have already experienced numerous highs and lows during the 2022 season. After getting lambasted in Week 1 by the Kansas City Chiefs, they essentially saved their season in Week 2, overcoming a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders and winning in overtime.
NFL Analysis Network
Bills’ Von Miller Speaks Out On Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Situation
One major topic of discussion around the NFL in recent weeks has been Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He first started grabbing headlines for the improbable comeback that he led against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Trailing by 21 points heading into the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in the final stanza for a remarkable come-from-behind victory. Many players around the league have taken notice, including Buffalo Bills star Von Miller.
NFL Analysis Network
Detroit Lions Have Accomplished This Crazy Feat Through 4 Weeks
Despite having a record of 1-3 on the season, the Detroit Lions have been one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL to watch through the first four weeks of the season. The coaching staff and fans of the team wish the record was better, but for the casual fan, the style of football that the Lions have been playing is a lot of fun to watch.
NFL Analysis Network
This Packers-Panthers Trade Sends Robbie Anderson To Green Bay
The Carolina Panthers season could quickly spiral out of control in the next few weeks. They are current 1-3, but their schedule is a daunting one as they have games against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next three weeks. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Statistic To Note For Giants RB Saquon Barkley So Far
Throughout the 2022 offseason, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put in a ton of work to try and get back to the level that he performed at during his rookie season. He has battled numerous injuries in the seasons since, sapping him of the explosiveness that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
NFL Analysis Network
Aaron Rodgers Reveals One Major Change He Wants Packers To Make
The 2022 season has been a bit of a struggle for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offensively, at least by his standards. Having virtually an entirely new group of wide receivers will do that, as the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Analysis Network
Chargers’ Justin Herbert Leads NFL In This Insane Stat Through 4 Weeks
The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-2 on the season as they still have some things to iron out after coming into the season as a Super Bowl dark horse. But, they are getting everything they had hoped for and more from MVP candidate, Justin Herbert. Herbert has been excellent this...
Giants Receive Rough Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New York Giants are arguably the most surprising 3-1 team in the NFL and will be taking their show on the road in Week 5. They are heading overseas to take on the Green Bay Packers in London in what will be a tough test. In most weeks, the...
Colts, Broncos Make History With Brutal Thursday Night Matchup
There have been some excellent games thus far in the 2022 NFL season but Thursday Night Football in Week 5 was not one of them. The Indianapolis Colts visited the Denver Broncos in what will rank as one of the worst games of the entire season. The Colts entered the...
NFL Analysis Network
This Bears-Jets Trade Sends Denzel Mims To Chicago
The New York Jets have shown some fortitude this season as they went 2-2 in four games against the AFC North to start their season. They could very well be 0-4, but two fourth-quarter comebacks have left them with a .500 record at the quarter mark of the season. Could a trade with the Chicago Bears be on the horizon?
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Breaks NFL Record With Big Week 4
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in the NFL. His resume speaks for itself as he quickly cemented himself at the top of the players at his position with his level of production. In his first full season as a starter, Mahomes led the...
NFL Analysis Network
Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Receive Troubling Update About Injured Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ facility is beginning to look more like an infirmary than a football headquarters. The number of injuries that the team is dealing with is going up by the day as they could be very short-handed for their game this weekend against the Buffalo Bills. Already without...
Fantasy Football: 5 Sleeper RB Plays To Watch In Week 5 Action
Navigating the running back position in Fantasy Football is always tough. There are so few locked and loaded, every-down running backs remaining in the league that you have to sift through matchups and find the most favorable of duos and sometimes trios of running backs. Heading into Week 5, we...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Insider Throws Major Shade At Rams QB Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl win has been shaky thus far. They are 2-2 on the season as they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the season opener and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. In the two weeks in between, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.
Aaron Rodgers Hints At Wanting Packers To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The Green Bay Packers have taken a different approach on offense thus far in the 2022 season. After years of relying on Davante Adams as their go-to receiver, Aaron Rodgers is spreading the ball around more this season out of necessity. Could Odell Beckham Jr. end up being a new go-to target for Rodgers?
NFL Analysis Network
49ers’ Nick Bosa Makes Bold Statement About Team’s Defense
Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers are 2-2. But, that is in large part due to the offense, which has struggled to get going thus far. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was injured in Week 2, which led to the team turning things back over to Jimmy Garoppolo.
