ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team

Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Green Bay Packers Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers have responded in a big way since their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have won three games in a row since and will be looking to make that four against the New York Giants this weekend overseas in London. This is the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Suggested As Trade Destination For Cowboys’ Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys’ season got off on the wrong foot when they lost on Sunday Night Football to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It turned out to be even worse when it was announced that starting quarterback Dak Prescott broke his thumb and would miss several weeks. Some people wrote...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Iowa State
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
NFL Analysis Network

Bills’ Von Miller Speaks Out On Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Situation

One major topic of discussion around the NFL in recent weeks has been Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He first started grabbing headlines for the improbable comeback that he led against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Trailing by 21 points heading into the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in the final stanza for a remarkable come-from-behind victory. Many players around the league have taken notice, including Buffalo Bills star Von Miller.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Detroit Lions Have Accomplished This Crazy Feat Through 4 Weeks

Despite having a record of 1-3 on the season, the Detroit Lions have been one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL to watch through the first four weeks of the season. The coaching staff and fans of the team wish the record was better, but for the casual fan, the style of football that the Lions have been playing is a lot of fun to watch.
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Panthers Trade Sends Robbie Anderson To Green Bay

The Carolina Panthers season could quickly spiral out of control in the next few weeks. They are current 1-3, but their schedule is a daunting one as they have games against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next three weeks. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Statistic To Note For Giants RB Saquon Barkley So Far

Throughout the 2022 offseason, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put in a ton of work to try and get back to the level that he performed at during his rookie season. He has battled numerous injuries in the seasons since, sapping him of the explosiveness that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Reveals One Major Change He Wants Packers To Make

The 2022 season has been a bit of a struggle for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offensively, at least by his standards. Having virtually an entirely new group of wide receivers will do that, as the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Chargers’ Justin Herbert Leads NFL In This Insane Stat Through 4 Weeks

The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-2 on the season as they still have some things to iron out after coming into the season as a Super Bowl dark horse. But, they are getting everything they had hoped for and more from MVP candidate, Justin Herbert. Herbert has been excellent this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

This Bears-Jets Trade Sends Denzel Mims To Chicago

The New York Jets have shown some fortitude this season as they went 2-2 in four games against the AFC North to start their season. They could very well be 0-4, but two fourth-quarter comebacks have left them with a .500 record at the quarter mark of the season. Could a trade with the Chicago Bears be on the horizon?
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries

The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Troubling Update About Injured Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ facility is beginning to look more like an infirmary than a football headquarters. The number of injuries that the team is dealing with is going up by the day as they could be very short-handed for their game this weekend against the Buffalo Bills. Already without...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Insider Throws Major Shade At Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl win has been shaky thus far. They are 2-2 on the season as they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the season opener and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. In the two weeks in between, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

49ers’ Nick Bosa Makes Bold Statement About Team’s Defense

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers are 2-2. But, that is in large part due to the offense, which has struggled to get going thus far. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was injured in Week 2, which led to the team turning things back over to Jimmy Garoppolo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy