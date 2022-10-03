ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry joining PGA Tour 2K23 as playable character

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

After using Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in NBA 2K23, you will soon be able to use the reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in another upcoming video game.

On Monday, PGA Tour 2K23 announced Curry as a playable character in their new edition of the famous golf video game.

Curry will join an already stacked roster of playable characters in PGA Tour 2K23. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris and Jon Rahm. NBA legend and golf enthusiast Michael Jordan will also be available as a character with a special edition bonus pack.

Along with competing in “The Match,” Curry has participated in nine American Century Championship tournaments at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. Curry has finished in the top-10 of the celebrity golf tournament multiple times, finishing as high as fourth. Curry finished in 16th in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

PGA Tour 2K23 is currently available for pre-order, with a release date set for October 14.

