8 Texas Bucket List Destinations That Deserve More Love
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before; we've shown what the top 10 destinations are according to the amount of views the videos get on YouTube & the top 5 El Paso locations. This one's different: these are ones that don't have many views on YouTube & in my...
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
Happy Birthday, Big Tex! The State Fair Icon Turns 70
It's hard to believe Big Tex, the biggest tradition at the state fair in Texas, has been around for over 70 years (he's a little older than he looks). He's survived fire, a worldwide pandemic, and multiple makeovers. History of Big Tex. Big Tex made his debut as the official...
Give Yourself Anxiety at These 10 Horrific Destinations in Texas
If you're into all things scary, haunted, and horrifying, then welcome to the Club. The freaks come out at night, this is especially true in the month of October. Look no further, South Texas is riddled with haunted sites. From the Lexington USS that is rumored to have old souls roaming around the corridors, to real-life haunted houses in Victoria, there are plenty of spots to get your scare on this month.
And Another One! New Buc-ee’s Is Set For Texas Panhandle In Amarillo… Here’s When!
We've heard the rumors for a while, but it looks like it's finally happening! Get ready TEXAS because another Buc-ee's is set to hit Texas. And, for a first, it will be the first one in the Texas Panhandle!. NEW BUC-EE'S SET FOR AMARILLO, TEXAS IN 2023!. According to KSAT...
This Ghost Town In Texas Is Perfect to Live Off the Grid
There is a town that isn't far from El Paso you can get away from every distraction. So if you need peace and quiet in your life then be sure to escape to this little ghost town. Almost everyone needs a break from whatever it is they're going through in...
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?
Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
Shocking: Top 10 States For Lightning Deaths And Texas Ranks Very High
This is something I bet most don't know. I mean, after all, how often do we think about lightning? We've all seen it before. It scatters across the sky like electric fingers. But unfortunately, it's not all mystifying beauty. Lightning can cause death. I don't know about you but anything that can cause death needs to be looked at.
Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest
Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
Kelly Clarkson Had to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Her Brand After ‘American Idol’ Win
It's 20 years ago — the early 2000s. The biggest pop stars on the planet are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson, and a young girl from Texas has just been crowned the first ever American Idol. It was a moment that changed Kelly Clarkson's life forever, and two decades later, she's reminiscing on what it was like to launch a career as a female pop star during an era when "sexy" was hotter than ever.
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Wanna Get Away? This One Of Kind Texas Safari Ranch Let’s You Watch Incredible Animals From Your Porch
Everything is bigger and better in Texas, including unique getaways. I don't know about you but I would love to go on an African Safari, but I don't think it is something that will ever happen to me, so I will do the next best thing and have a safari experience right here in Texas. You won't have to travel far, the Blue Hills Ranch is located right outside of Waco in McGregor.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Is It Considered Cheating If You Do Any Of These 10 Things Behind Your Partner’s Back?
Entering a new relationship is tough. You have to have chemistry, you have to 'click,' you have to have common interests, be attracted to one another, and get along, wow, I'm tired just typing this and thinking of all of the things that go along with new relationships. One very important thing that a couple must lock down and agree on is what each could do that would be considered cheating on their partner. Many couples don't always see eye to eye on that one.
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
This Resume Hack Could Help You Get a Higher Salary in Texas
Job hunting can be a daunting and difficult task no matter how far into your career you are. However, it's especially challenging for recent graduates looking to break into the professional world after their time in school. Even if you manage to land an interview, it's never guaranteed that you'll...
How To Keep Your Halloween Decor Up Through Christmas
I tend to decorate to improve my mood. I like to take my time, it's a big process, and regardless if it's healthy or not, it's MY THING. This was one THING that really worked in my favor after I had kids. I was able to get away with my obsession to decorate for every holiday by blaming it on making sure I bring joy to my kids. I mean...it's mostly for them.
