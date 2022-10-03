Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver jails expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver housing market heads toward equilibriumMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver Fashion Week returns to new venueMargaret Jackson
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Related
CU Boulder News & Events
Research & Innovation Week returns to campus Oct. 17–21
Additionally, several events aim to boost visibility to audiences beyond campus, such as the Boulder community, industry partners, the entrepreneurial ecosystem and more. Whether you are an undergraduate or graduate student, faculty, staff, partner of the university or a member of the broader community, you’re sure to discover new ways to engage with the world-class research, scholarship and creative work right here in your community.
CU Boulder News & Events
How to make the most of LGBTQ+ wellness resources on campus
Gender identity and sexuality have become increasingly nuanced. It’s important to remember that you don’t have to label your gender or sexuality for it to be valid. If you’re curious about your gender or sexuality and want support exploring these areas of your life, there are resources that can help. Here are a couple to check out.
CU Boulder News & Events
Constitution Day 2022
The Byron R. White Center for the Study of American Constitutional Law celebrated its eleventh annual Constitution Day Project this September. Each year, volunteers teach challenging constitutional questions in Colorado high schools to commemorate the 1787 signing of the U.S. Constitution. This year’s Constitution Day curriculum covered the right to...
CU Boulder News & Events
Professor Colene Robinson and Josi McCauley ‘06 Honored at the Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative Annual Conference
Professor Colene Robinson, co-director of Colorado Law’s Clinical Program, and Josi McCauley ’06 each received awards at the 2022 Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative (OCR) Annual Conference, held on September 12 and 13. Professor Robinson was named the recipient of the Distinguished Contribution to the Practice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CU Boulder News & Events
Few Surprises, and Fewer Optimists, in Economic Forecast
Survey of Colorado’s business leaders hits deeply negative territory, though experts reject characterizations of recession. . Optimism in Colorado’s business community is in short supply. The latest quarterly economic forecast from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder is the fourth-most pessimistic report...
CU Boulder News & Events
Korey Wise Visits Colorado Law
Korey Wise, a member of the Exonerated Five, spoke at Colorado Law on September 23, 2022. Mr. Wise and four other youth were wrongfully convicted of the 1989 brutal assault of a jogger in New York’s Central Park only to be exonerated by DNA years later. "In reading cases...
CU Boulder News & Events
Architectural engineering receives DOE Zero Energy Design Designation
The new DOE designation, awarded to 17 educational programs nationwide, recognizes the growing importance of zero-energy design, which means a building produces as much energy as it consumes in a year. The designation honors post-secondary academic programs that require students to apply the best practices of zero energy design in their projects.
CU Boulder News & Events
3 things to understand about climate justice
From increasing droughts and wildfires to polluted air and deforestation, natural disasters have an enormous impact on humans, including Indigenous ways of life. Inspired by a recent story collection in the Coloradan, “Justice for Earth, Justice for Humans,” CU faculty shared insights and research at the recent related event, Coloradan Conversations: Climate Change and Its Impact on Human Rights. Watch three short videos of their presentations or the entire event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CU Boulder News & Events
Three scientists win support for high-risk, high-reward research
National Institutes of Health funds CU Boulder researchers’ work on mental illnesses, HIV vaccines and improved cancer treatments. Three scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder have won prestigious, High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program awards, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced today. The awards to Lisa Hiura, Sara Sawyer...
Comments / 0