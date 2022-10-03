Read full article on original website
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
33-year-old wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Wednesday. He suited up in just two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before calling it quits. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to...
Queen City News obtained video of what appear to be two fans attacking one another.
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On Wednesday morning, the football world woke up to surprising news about quarterback Blake Bortles. At 30 years old, Bortles announced his retirement from the NFL in a somewhat unconventional way. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired.
Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game. In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "I don't think I called him...
