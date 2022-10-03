ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Beck & Drummy Advance in Main Draw Singles Play

CARY, N.C. – Chloe Beck and Georgia Drummy of the Duke women's tennis team each advanced to the main draw round of 16 in singles action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American on Wednesday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Beck, who is ranked No. 5...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Set for 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff

DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Q+A With Duke Football: Nicky Dalmolin

DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate, sat down with junior tight end Nicky Dalmolin for a brief question and answer session. DS: We are heading to Atlanta this weekend to take on Georgia Tech. I know Cumming, Ga., is about 45 minutes northeast of Atlanta. How many friends and family members are you going to have in the building this weekend?
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
goduke.com

Chen Fires 69 to Close Windy City Collegiate Classic

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Duke women's golf junior Anne Chen turned in her fifth career round in the 60s to close the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday at the 6,442-yard, par-72 Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. Chen, who hails from Sugar Land, Texas, carded four birdies...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
goduke.com

Duke Primed for ACC Tipoff on Tuesday

DURHAM – Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson Reigan Richardson and senior Celeste Taylor will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. Lawson, Richardson and Taylor will attend the preseason event alongside the respective head coaches and selected student-athletes...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

2023 ACC Baseball Championship Set for Durham Bulls Athletic Park

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament will be held next May 23-28. The city of Durham has hosted the ACC Baseball Championship 12 times previously, including seven of the past 13 tournaments. The tournament single-game attendance record of 11,329 was set in 2013 at DBAP (North Carolina versus NC State) and still stands as the largest crowd ever to view a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”

After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

DURHAM – Duke heads to Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday for an ACC matchup with Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series between the two schools, 53-35-1. In the last...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Frias Earns Second ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week Honor

DURHAM – Duke cross country freshman Dalia Frias collected ACC Freshman of the Week honors following a solid showing at the Paul Short Run this past weekend. Frias earned the distinction for the second time in as many meets as she was the top women's finisher among all ACC true freshmen, while also posting the second-fastest time for the Duke women in the 6K race. The Hermosa Beach, Calif., native placed 41st via a finish of 20:18.3.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster

At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 2 Duke Secures 2-0 Victory Against Howard

DURHAM – No. 2 Duke extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games on Tuesday night, defeating the visiting Howard Bison by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils (8-0-2, 3-0-1) were led by freshman Wayne Frederick's first goal of his career and Jai Bean scoring his second goal in as many games.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Conclude Day One at Windy City Collegiate Classic

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – The sixth-ranked Duke women's golf team opened action Monday at the Windy City Collegiate Classic with 36 holes at the 6,442-yard, par-72 Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. Duke was one of only six teams to finish 36 holes on Monday due to darkness....
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
goduke.com

Delaney Graham to Perform National Anthem Thursday

DURHAM – Duke graduate student Delaney Graham will perform the national anthem prior to the Blue Devil women's soccer match against Wake Forest at Koskinen Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Graham, a native of Atlanta, Ga., has started all 11 matches for the Blue Devils and...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Destroys The Tar Heels In Chapel Hill

Christian Laettner probably is the most disliked Duke player of all time, and certainly in Kentucky but overall too. Toss in four Final Fours and two swaggering back-to-back championships and it’s hard to argue. He has competition - Grayson Allen really rubbed people the wrong way. Steve Wojciechowski’s intensity...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

