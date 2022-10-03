GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament will be held next May 23-28. The city of Durham has hosted the ACC Baseball Championship 12 times previously, including seven of the past 13 tournaments. The tournament single-game attendance record of 11,329 was set in 2013 at DBAP (North Carolina versus NC State) and still stands as the largest crowd ever to view a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO