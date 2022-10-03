Read full article on original website
Helsley struggles with command as Cardinals lose Game 1 of Wild Card series against Philly
Was he still suffering from jamming a finger in that Pirates game earlier this week?
NFLPA asks league to adopt Tua Tagovailoa rule ahead of this weekend's games
As far as the NFL Players Association is concerned, changes to the league's concussion protocols cannot come soon enough. The union released a statement Friday confirming it had come to an agreement with the NFL on a change to prevent players from returning to a game If they show gross motor instability, which infamously happened with Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3.
NFL・
Game day updates: Waite at Start football
Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Start and Waite. This story will be updated after each quarter. FIRST QUARTER XXX PREGAME
MLB wild-card playoffs: Phillies stun Cardinals with six-run comeback in ninth
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six times in the ninth inning off the St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, in a 6-3 win.
