9-year-old shot dead in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one child dead on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Southeast 47th Street. Oklahoma City police say a 9-year-was shot and killed. There is no suspect information...
20-year-old man dies instantly after drilling rig snaps in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed by a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
World War II Veteran from Norman celebrates 104th birthday

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A World War II Veteran is celebrating his 104th birthday. Allen Vann, a resident of Norman, Oklahoma, served on the USS Seahorse Submarine that was headed to Pearl Harbor when it was bombed. And now, he is celebrating turning 104 years old. Vann is a...
Savannah Bananas bringing antics to Oklahoma City and Tulsa in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An exhibition baseball team that has gone viral is coming to Oklahoma in 2023 as part of their world tour. The Savannah Bananas will make a stop at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on May 26. Three days later, they'll head to ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Rules...
Experts warn Oklahomans to stop feeding ducks, geese

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.
OSSAA releases guidelines for high school name, image and likeness deals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — High school student-athletes in Oklahoma can now be compensated similar to college athletes. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released guidelines for students to navigate name, image and likeness deals. The OSSAA says it "does not specifically prohibit students" from signing NIL deals, and that the deals "will not put a student’s amateur status at risk."
