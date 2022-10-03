Read full article on original website
KTUL
9-year-old shot dead in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one child dead on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Southeast 47th Street. Oklahoma City police say a 9-year-was shot and killed. There is no suspect information...
KTUL
20-year-old man dies instantly after drilling rig snaps in Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed by a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.
KTUL
Extreme speeders: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office stops driver going 121 in 70 mph zone
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to slow down. Deputies said a driver was pulled over near I-240 and Anderson Road for going 121 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. That same deputy is reportedly awaiting a court date with a speeder he...
KTUL
Luther horse rescue says they need help with the rising cost of hay
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — A Luther horse rescue says they are in need of community support because of rising hay prices due to the drought. The owner of Diamond Bar Ranch says hay has doubled in cost from last year. She says the rising cost is making it harder...
KTUL
'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
KTUL
World War II Veteran from Norman celebrates 104th birthday
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A World War II Veteran is celebrating his 104th birthday. Allen Vann, a resident of Norman, Oklahoma, served on the USS Seahorse Submarine that was headed to Pearl Harbor when it was bombed. And now, he is celebrating turning 104 years old. Vann is a...
KTUL
Savannah Bananas bringing antics to Oklahoma City and Tulsa in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An exhibition baseball team that has gone viral is coming to Oklahoma in 2023 as part of their world tour. The Savannah Bananas will make a stop at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on May 26. Three days later, they'll head to ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Rules...
KTUL
Experts warn Oklahomans to stop feeding ducks, geese
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.
KTUL
OSSAA releases guidelines for high school name, image and likeness deals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — High school student-athletes in Oklahoma can now be compensated similar to college athletes. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released guidelines for students to navigate name, image and likeness deals. The OSSAA says it "does not specifically prohibit students" from signing NIL deals, and that the deals "will not put a student’s amateur status at risk."
