Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
Gotham Gazette
New York Must Brace for a Recession; Where Things Stand and What Comes Next
The Federal Reserve Board’s aggressive interest rate increases have put the nation and New York on notice that an economic downturn is a serious possibility. The Board is determined to wring inflation out of the economy, and forecasts higher unemployment but no recession. Nonetheless, New York’s leaders need to brace for one.
Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed
NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billionaire Landlord Pays for Hiding Buyers’ True Costs in Forest Hills Condo Conversion
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 5, 2022 By Haidee Chu. A torn-up bedroom wall and exposed pipes. That is what Joe Yin remembers from several years ago, after the Forest Hills condo unit he lived in was converted — along with most of the building — from rent-stabilized units.
The 10 Richest People Living In New York State
A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth. Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
CBS News
A first look inside some of New York's new marijuana farms
We're getting our first look inside some of New York's new marijuana farms. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan joined state cannabis managers from Albany as they visited smaller cultivators preparing for the first harvest of recreational pot.
A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
nystateofpolitics.com
Heating aid is coming along with higher bills this winter
New York lawmakers at the state and federal level over the last several weeks have touted the millions of dollars in available assistance for people who are struggling to heat their homes this winter. Highlighting the availability of the money is not necessarily new. But the urgency public officials have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
NYC businessman vying for NY casino license
NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It’s hard to see into the future, and such...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go
The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10. The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Gun Owners Sue New York Over Firearm Ban in Places of Worship
New York government officials are being sued in the Southern District Court of New York by a group of Jewish gun owners who claim that the state’s new gun control law infringes on their rights by forbidding them to carry a firearm in their place of worship. Plaintiffs Steven...
Commercial Observer
Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers
Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
nystateofpolitics.com
WNY prepared to submit tech hub bid when application period starts
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A regional collaboration spanning the Western New York and Rochester areas has been in the works for well over a year, even before the federal government passed the CHIPS Act. Invest Buffalo Niagara CEO Tom Kucharski said while Congress has now passed the bill, the organization is...
New York City to relocate relief center for migrants to Randall's Island amid flooding concerns
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is planning relocate the humanitarian relief center for asylum seekers to Randall's Island in response to backlash and flooding concerns at the Orchard Beach location.
Comments / 1