The Future of San Diego
Without a doubt, the future is very bright in San Diego. With the current lineup of all the major projects coming to San Diego over the next 10 to 20 years, it is set to become one of the world’s best tourist and relocation destinations.
KPBS
San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen
October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
Second San Diego County transit rider tests positive for tuberculosis
North County transit rider tests positive for tuberculosis; County officials confirm two, unrelated cases of active TB among transit riders
KPBS
A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego
For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
NBC San Diego
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
kusi.com
Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
KPBS
Emergency repairs approved for railroad tracks between Orange and San Diego counties
Train service between San Diego and Orange counties are expected to be suspended until November, after a San Clemente cliffside showed signs of movement. The train tracks sit atop that cliffside. The California Transportation Commission approved an estimated $12 million for emergency repair work during a meeting on Monday. Darrell...
NBC San Diego
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub
Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
KPBS
Clean Air Day brings spotlight to air quality in Barrio Logan
The San Diego non-profit Environmental Health Coalition is launching a petition asking the San Diego Air Pollution Control District to stop the company New Leaf Biofuel from producing hazardous odors that it says are making Barrio Logan residents sick. Then, we stay in Barrio Logan to talk about the long-awaited opening of the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center. Next, details on an emergency plan to repair a portion of train tracks connecting San Diego and Orange counties that have been closed since Friday.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
San Diego Police now enforcing tent restrictions for homeless on city streets and sidewalks
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday, October 5, marks day two of the city’s efforts to clear San Diego's streets and sidewalks of homeless tents. Just one day prior, the mayor’s office reinstated a policy that requires individuals to take down their tents during daylight hours. The policy is part of the city's encampment clean-up and abatement policy implemented to maintain public health and safety.
cohaitungchi.com
20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels
Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
Residents concerned about string of fires set at home on K Street
A man appeared in court Wednesday for a string of fires at one home in the San Diego community of Stockton, but neighbors don't think his arrest will be the end of it.
KPBS
Barrio Logan residents want pungent smell eliminated
Barrio Logan residents gathered petition signatures on Tuesday evening, hoping local air quality regulators will work to stop the smell coming from a biofuels plant. The Newton Avenue facility has been operating in the neighborhood since 2008 and it turns cooking oil into diesel fuel. But one by-product of that...
KPBS
'Free Ride Day' returns to San Diego County public transit
Public transit throughout San Diego County will be free tomorrow 10/05/22. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says Free Ride Day is back, just in time for the Padres season closer. Rides on all of San Diego County's buses, trolleys and trains will be free Wednesday as "Free Ride Day" returns...
Weather Service Warns of Dual Danger – Dust, Thunderstorms in Parts of SD County
A dust-storm advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. for the southeastern desert communities of San Diego County due to gusty winds that have generated a “wall” of thick brown dust. In addition, the National Weather Service warned Julian about possible hail storms and Alpine, Pine Valley...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
KPBS
San Diego County has new top crop as agricultural value reaches $1.75 billion
For the first time in 12 years, San Diego County has a new top crop, while agricultural value exceeded $1.75 billion, according to the county's Crop Report released Wednesday. The report, which covers the 2021 growing season, showed that crop and commodity values fell for the first time from the previous year since 2018, by nearly 3.2% from $1.8 billion.
KPBS
San Diego Mayor on his homelessness and housing efforts
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about homelessness, and how the city’s efforts to increase affordable housing play a role in that fight. Next, a federal court ruling on the legality of the DACA program has real life implications for thousands of San Diego residents. Then, the number of migrants hospitalized after falling from the border wall is at a record high. But who picks up the bill when they leave the hospital? Next, a new report from Circulate San Diego finds the region could save time and money, and help a lot more people, by investing in rapid bus services. Finally, best-selling writer Shilpi Somaya Gowda will be appearing at the San Diego Writers Festival this weekend to talk about her work and approach to writing.
kusi.com
Search continues for missing Spring Valley girl
Update: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Rad Movement are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Alena Mitchem. Mitchem is a student at Monte Vista High School and went missing September 22, 2022. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina has the story.
