AFP

EU leaders struggle for answer to Putin's 'energy missile'

EU leaders wrestled on Friday to come up with a plan to tackle soaring energy costs as they struggled with the fallout from Russia's war on Ukraine at a summit in Prague.  - 'Ukraine needs support now' - A broader summit of 44 nations from across Europe held in Prague on Thursday highlighted Moscow's isolation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPBS

The Nobel Peace Prize winners are rights advocates in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

BERLIN, MOSCOW, KYIV – The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. The awards were named on Friday by Berit Reiss-Ansersen, chairperson of...
ADVOCACY
KPBS

U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran, even as it seeks a new nuclear deal

The U.S. announced fresh sanctions on Thursday against Iranian officials in punishment "for the continued violence against peaceful protesters and the shutdown of Iran's Internet access." "We condemn the Iranian government's crackdown on its people's rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly, including by shutting down access to...
U.S. POLITICS
