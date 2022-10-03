Read full article on original website
Heating aid is coming along with higher bills this winter
New York lawmakers at the state and federal level over the last several weeks have touted the millions of dollars in available assistance for people who are struggling to heat their homes this winter. Highlighting the availability of the money is not necessarily new. But the urgency public officials have...
Hochul signs laws to boost women and minority-owned businesses
A trio of bills approved Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul are meant to strengthen minority and women-owned businesses in New York, her office announced. The bills come as New York has topped its goal of at least 30% of state contracts being awarded to minority and women-owned businesses this year. The contracts amount to $3 billion for the businesses, known as MWBEs.
New laws could expand employment opportunities for New Yorkers with disabilities
Advocates for people with disabilities in New York are cheering the approval of a pair of laws by Gov. Kathy Hochul meant to expand employment opportunities. Hochul this week approved a bill that will create a voluntary training and certification program for employers who hire people with disabilities. She also approved a measure that is meant to create a new threshold to expand what kind of work is performed by people with disabilities under preferred source contracting.
Hochul: Dozens of New York communities get aid to boost public safety
Municipalities in New York will be able to receive $9 million in federal funding to boost public safety and preparedness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. The money will be allocated to bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, canine teams and tactical teams. The money will also go toward urban search and rescue teams, Hochul's office said.
New law could boost drinking water quality in New York
A law signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to boost drinking water safety and quality in New York. The measure will allow local municipalities to take legal action against polluters for claims that had been previously barred due to the statute of limiations that had been capped at three years.
Hochul urged to sign law to strengthen spending oversight
A coalition of labor unions and more than two dozen advocacy organizations on Wednesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to fully restore oversight powers of the state comptroller's office, a lack of which have been blamed for massive pay-to-play scandals in state government. At issue is the full restoration of the...
New York health officials plan regulations for 23 'emerging contaminants' in drinking water
Health officials in New York will issue regulations for 23 chemicals deemed "emerging contaminants" in drinking water as the state seeks to strengthen its drinking water standards. The regulations that will be issued will start a 60-day public comment period, and are meant to comply with a drinking water quality...
New York Democrats tout CHIPS Act in big week of tech manufacturing project announcements as Election Day nears
With the midterm elections just over a month away and concerns about the economy atop voters’ minds, New York Democrats at various office levels seized the opportunity to tout major announcements in technological manufacturing projects this week in several parts of the state, as well as the legislation instrumental in making those projects possible.
NY Senate GOP candidate Joe Pinion: Are things better now than when Schumer took office?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Yonkers native Joe Pinion played football at Colgate University. Now he's trying to tackle Chuck Schumer. The U.S. Senate candidate isn't well-known by most New Yorkers, but he's a political commentator, securing his own cable show on Newsmax which he left when he chose to run for office.
Hochul says challenged concealed carry gun law will be upheld in court
The state law that tightened requirements for concealed carry of firearms in New York will be upheld despite a legal challenge to the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked some aspects of the law, including requirements for licensing and restrictions on where...
Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23
The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows Riley leading Molinaro in NY-19
Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley holds a 5-percentage point advantage over Republican Marc Molinaro in the 19th Congressional District race, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday morning found. The poll found Riley drawing 46% of the vote compared to Molinaro's 41%. That is within a 5 percentage-point margin...
Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations
More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
Legal action eyed after DEC's last-minute permit change for power plant
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is allowing Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., a crypto mining and power plant facility on Seneca Lake, an additional 3 1/2 months to install wire screens to the lake's organisms. The state had given the company five years to complete the work, but the department...
