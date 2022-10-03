Read full article on original website
Human
2d ago
Nope. Remote work is here to stay. Employers need to get with the times and they need to realize making working in office mandatory or somehow exciting isn’t going to work. Additionally, paying remote workers less? Anyone who believes that clearly doesn’t have any proper concept of homeownership and the costs associated with paying bills. Paying all employees properly and actually valuing them is what’s going to raise retention.
Reply(6)
2
Related
Employees get more sleep on a 4-day workweek—and that could reduce ‘bad work outcomes’
“Sleep and work are sort of in competition with each other."
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
A Shift In Power And A Return To Office
Popular employee benefits may wither in face of a possible recession. There is an unfortunate reality happening in the mortgage industry right now. Layoffs are rampant, whole divisions of companies are closing and some mortgage companies are even shuttering due to volatile market conditions. This means that there is now a growing pool of talent looking for jobs in an industry that is rapidly shrinking. And suddenly, in a market where employees have held the upper hand for a significant amount of time, employers may suddenly find themselves able to take back the power.
Remote Workers Should Be Paid Less
Many people do not want to return to their offices after millions have been able to work at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. GM found out the hard way recently. It asked workers to come back three days a week. The pushback was so violent that it abandoned the new policy. One issue workers […]
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Huge $4,194 checks drop next week – see if you can claim the cash
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients received payments up to $4,194 this week - but there's still time to claim if you did not get yours. Social Security benefits are sent depending on the day of the recipient's birthday. Recipients with birthdays between the 1st and the 10th get their payments...
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights
Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s just not worth it’: why employers still can’t get staff back to the office
Employees have grown to love the flexibility of remote working, and firms keen to keep their staff can do little about it, surveys find
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years
The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
New Guaranteed Income Program Sends $500 Per Household
Several states have implemented guaranteed income programs for residents. These initiatives benefit low-income households in specific counties. Here are the states with such programs.
Pipeline boss says he's turned down $13 million in work because he can't find workers, even after boosting wages 22% and offering $5,000 retention bonuses
The Boudreau Pipeline Corp. president told WSJ he's turned down 22% of awarded work this year because the company doesn't have enough staff.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Comments / 8