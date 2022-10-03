ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Human
2d ago

Nope. Remote work is here to stay. Employers need to get with the times and they need to realize making working in office mandatory or somehow exciting isn’t going to work. Additionally, paying remote workers less? Anyone who believes that clearly doesn’t have any proper concept of homeownership and the costs associated with paying bills. Paying all employees properly and actually valuing them is what’s going to raise retention.

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

A Shift In Power And A Return To Office

Popular employee benefits may wither in face of a possible recession. There is an unfortunate reality happening in the mortgage industry right now. Layoffs are rampant, whole divisions of companies are closing and some mortgage companies are even shuttering due to volatile market conditions. This means that there is now a growing pool of talent looking for jobs in an industry that is rapidly shrinking. And suddenly, in a market where employees have held the upper hand for a significant amount of time, employers may suddenly find themselves able to take back the power.
24/7 Wall St.

Remote Workers Should Be Paid Less

Many people do not want to return to their offices after millions have been able to work at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. GM found out the hard way recently. It asked workers to come back three days a week. The pushback was so violent that it abandoned the new policy. One issue workers […]
TheConversationAU

If your landlord wants to increase your rent, here are your rights

Inflation is pushing up interest rates. Interest rates are pushing up mortgage costs. There’s talk of a rental supply crisis. This means there’s a good chance your landlord wants to increase your rent. So what are your rights as a renter? That depends on where you live, because residential tenancy laws are determined by state and territory governments. There are, however, many commonalities. Here’s a rundown. When can your landlord raise the rent? In every state and territory there are limits on when and how often your landlord can raise the rent. If you are on a fixed-term lease your rent cannot be increased...
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS

