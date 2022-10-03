ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

KRMG

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Russian-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine

Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since Kyiv grabbed momentum with a counter-offensive that rattled Russia's war effort.  In Kherson, the Moscow-installed deputy head of the region said Friday that five civilians were killed in shelling by Kyiv's forces, as Ukraine pushes its counter-offensive to reclaim the area.
MILITARY
The Hill

US Arctic strategy calls for more military exercises to counter Russia, China

The White House on Friday released its 10-year strategy for the Arctic, with a focus on keeping Russia and China at bay in the region. The National Strategy for the Arctic Region, last released in 2013, includes four pillars meant to keep the region “peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative” in the face of climate change and increasing aggression from Moscow and Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY

