Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Hurricane Ian killed at least 120 people. Here are some of the victims
Mitch Pacyna loved entertaining so much that he earned the nickname "The Mayor of Fort Myers Beach," because of his welcoming nature, his daughter said.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over asylum seeker crisis
On Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and announced an executive order to suspend land use requirements to help the city cope with the influx of people.
Russian-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine
Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since Kyiv grabbed momentum with a counter-offensive that rattled Russia's war effort. In Kherson, the Moscow-installed deputy head of the region said Friday that five civilians were killed in shelling by Kyiv's forces, as Ukraine pushes its counter-offensive to reclaim the area.
US Arctic strategy calls for more military exercises to counter Russia, China
The White House on Friday released its 10-year strategy for the Arctic, with a focus on keeping Russia and China at bay in the region. The National Strategy for the Arctic Region, last released in 2013, includes four pillars meant to keep the region “peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative” in the face of climate change and increasing aggression from Moscow and Beijing.
Pennsylvania ACLU files federal complaint against school district after LGBTQ students are 'severely' harassed
A Pennsylvania school district is under fire for allegedly discriminating against LGBTQ students.
