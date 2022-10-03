ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster

What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Predators, Sharks open NHL season in Prague

The 2022-23 NHL season is set to get underway on the other side of the world when the San Jose Sharks play the Nashville Predators as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series on Friday in Prague. The teams will also play on Saturday at the same venue, O2 Arena.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Coaching carousel leaves 10 NHL teams with new face on bench

The coaching carousel spun a little faster than usual across the NHL, meaning nearly a third of the league will have someone new behind the bench this season. And not just bottom-feeders making changes. Ten teams go into the season next month with a new coach, from Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida...
NHL
NHL

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special

One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
TV & VIDEOS
Sports
FOX Sports

Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

Five players were assigned to Bridgeport Islanders training camp. The New York Islanders announced the following roster moves. The following five players have been assigned to Bridgeport Islanders training camp: goaltender Jakub Skarek and forwards William Dufour, Simon Holmstrom, Ruslan Iskhakov and Aatu Raty. Isaiah George has been assigned to...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
NHL

