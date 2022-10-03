ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

On the move

By Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GBu8_0iKM70Lo00

Marchers move along East Franklin Street in Circleville on their way to the steps of the Pickaway County Courthouse for the ceremony.

