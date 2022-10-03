Read full article on original website
Polygon
What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is just the most obvious person?
Alright, let’s play: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Sauron might really be Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and it might sorta be a missed opportunity if he isn’t. The thought occurred to the Polygon crew during his first scene — wouldn’t it just be interesting if the sole human to survive alongside Galadriel, who pulled her from the Sundering Seas, was Sauron, the big bad she’s been hunting for years and the scourge of (future) Middle-earth?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Secret Sauron Suspects Ranked
Considering his place in The Lord of the Rings mythology and how he'll certainly have a big role in The Rings of Power, fans of the franchise are still surprised that Sauron hasn't actively appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series. While we all continue to wait for Sauron to appear in some capacity, speculation has run rampant that someone we've already been introduced to in the series is actually the sorcerer and successor to Morgoth but in disguise. With five episodes of the series released so far we decided to look at the most likely suspects, ranked by who is most likely to actually be Sauron. Spoilers follow!
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Confirms Galadriel Believes Her Husband Celeborn is Dead — But Is He?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Characters Most Likely to Be Sauron
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. To see our thoughts on the episode, check out our review of "The Eye." In its penultimate episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 introduces us to the land now known as Mordor. We also learn the fates of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).
EW.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: A shadow falls over the Southlands
Welcome back to Middle-earth, where we are now digging into the aftermath of last week's big battle. We last saw Galadriel closing her eyes as a wave of black smoke from the newly-activated Mount Doom swept over her. Surprise surprise, the main protagonist of the show is not actually dead. But she has been separated from the rest of the Númenóreans she came with. She does find Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) though, which is good because the kid could probably use someone to look after him.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
ETOnline.com
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
Who is The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Six possibilities
From Sauron to Gandalf, there are plenty of possibilities
ComicBook
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
CNET
'The Rings of Power' and Its Tolkien Terminology Explained
There's a reason folks who study JRR Tolkien's works are often referred to as scholars. Watching The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit is the tip of a massive iceberg. That's why a lot of people who enjoyed the films are a little confused about what's happening in the Amazon series The Rings of Power.
A.V. Club
Fiona Apple finally enters Middle Earth with new song for The Rings Of Power soundtrack
With a gift for songwriting that captures the deepest matters of the heart and spirit, there’s always been something about Fiona Apple that brings to mind a bard of old. Her music deals in only the highest of drama and highest of production value—so it’s more than fitting that the artist just released a new track for Prime Video’s The Rings Of Power. The track is available for streaming here.
Collider
'Lord of the Rings': The 10 Most Powerful Creatures in Middle-earth
Middle Earth is a rich world inhabited by many kinds of creatures. In The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, these creatures play their part in the events of Middle Earth, sometimes in a big way, as they come into contact with the main characters. Like most things in...
