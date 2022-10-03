Omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters and annual flu shots now available

NORWALK — The bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at all Fisher-Titus Primary Care and Pediatrics Locations. Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant.

Vaccination is available at the following locations:

Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — Milan

2114 State Route 113 East, Milan, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — New London

187 West Main Street, New London, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — Wakeman

24 Hyde Street, Wakeman, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — Willard

315 Crestwood Drive, Willard, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Norwalk Primary Care

280 Benedict Avenue, Medical Park 4, Suite A, Norwalk Ohio

Fisher-Titus Pediatrics — Norwalk

282 Benedict Avenue, Medical Park 2, Suite B, Norwalk, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Pediatrics — Bellevue

1400 West Main Street, Bellevue, Ohio

The CDC recommends everyone age six months and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine series. It is recommended that everyone age 12 and older receive a bivalent booster dose two months after completion of any primary COVID-19 vaccination series or after previously receiving a monovalent booster dose(s). Children age 5 to 12 are recommended to receive a monovalent booster dose. This new booster recommendation replaces all prior booster recommendations for this age group.

Bivalent boosters contain an updated formula that will boost immunity against the original coronavirus strain and the newer Omicron variants that account for almost all current cases in the United States. Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccination is an important part of preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially coming into cold and flu season with local COVID-19 transmission already high according to the CDC.

In addition to the bivalent boosters, Fisher-Titus Primary Care and Pediatrics locations are also offering annual flu vaccinations. Flu shots can be given at the same time as a bivalent COVID-19 booster.

The CDC recommends flu vaccines each year for everyone age 6 months and older. Flu shots protect against the strains of influenza that scientists predict will be most common each flu season. They provide important protection against getting influenza but can also lessen symptoms should a vaccinated individual contract influenza.

Bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at fishertitus.org/schedule by clicking “family medicine” and selecting COVID-19 booster or flu shot from the drop-down. You can also schedule by calling 419-660-2900. To schedule a pediatric COVID-19 booster appointment, call 419-668-9409.