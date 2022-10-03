ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Omicron-specific COVID-19 boosters and annual flu shots now available

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btq2J_0iKM59Dv00

NORWALK — The bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now available at all Fisher-Titus Primary Care and Pediatrics Locations. Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant.

Vaccination is available at the following locations:

Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — Milan

2114 State Route 113 East, Milan, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — New London

187 West Main Street, New London, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — Wakeman

24 Hyde Street, Wakeman, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Family Medicine — Willard

315 Crestwood Drive, Willard, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Norwalk Primary Care

280 Benedict Avenue, Medical Park 4, Suite A, Norwalk Ohio

Fisher-Titus Pediatrics — Norwalk

282 Benedict Avenue, Medical Park 2, Suite B, Norwalk, Ohio

Fisher-Titus Pediatrics — Bellevue

1400 West Main Street, Bellevue, Ohio

The CDC recommends everyone age six months and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine series. It is recommended that everyone age 12 and older receive a bivalent booster dose two months after completion of any primary COVID-19 vaccination series or after previously receiving a monovalent booster dose(s). Children age 5 to 12 are recommended to receive a monovalent booster dose. This new booster recommendation replaces all prior booster recommendations for this age group.

Bivalent boosters contain an updated formula that will boost immunity against the original coronavirus strain and the newer Omicron variants that account for almost all current cases in the United States. Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccination is an important part of preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially coming into cold and flu season with local COVID-19 transmission already high according to the CDC.

In addition to the bivalent boosters, Fisher-Titus Primary Care and Pediatrics locations are also offering annual flu vaccinations. Flu shots can be given at the same time as a bivalent COVID-19 booster.

The CDC recommends flu vaccines each year for everyone age 6 months and older. Flu shots protect against the strains of influenza that scientists predict will be most common each flu season. They provide important protection against getting influenza but can also lessen symptoms should a vaccinated individual contract influenza.

Bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at fishertitus.org/schedule by clicking “family medicine” and selecting COVID-19 booster or flu shot from the drop-down. You can also schedule by calling 419-660-2900. To schedule a pediatric COVID-19 booster appointment, call 419-668-9409.

Comments / 1

Related
WTOL 11

Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Willard, OH
Health
Norwalk, OH
Health
City
Wakeman, OH
City
New London, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Willard, OH
City
Milan, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Flu Symptoms#Omicron#General Health#Linus Covid#Linus Influenza#Diseases#Fisher Titus Primary Care#Pediatrics Locations#State#Fisher Titus Pediatrics#Cdc
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
huroninsider.com

Marker to be dedicated for sailor who washed ashore over 200 years ago, early Erie County settler

HURON – The Erie County Historical Society is dedicating a marker in the eastern part of the county, and the public is invited. More than 200 years ago, on a quiet beach in eastern Erie County, the body of a sailor washed ashore shortly after the Battle of Lake Erie. The sailor was buried at Oak Bluff Cemetery, on the property of early settler Almon Ruggles, who led the survey teams that divided the Firelands section of the Connecticut Western Reserve into townships.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
FORT MYERS, FL
WTOL 11

Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill

MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
MAUMEE, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
185
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy