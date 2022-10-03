CLEMSON – Besides the improvement of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, nothing has been more important to Clemson football’s resurgent offense than the tight ends. The fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) play Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2) and are averaging 41 points per game. Last season, Clemson averaged 16.2 points in regulation through the first five league games. In the past two weeks combined, senior tight end Davis Allen and sophomore tight end Jake Briningstool have combined for 18 catches, 183 yards and four touchdowns.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO