ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

Related
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football schedule looks like clear path to ACC Championship Game. A game-by-game look

Clemson is back in control. Not that it will be anywhere close to smooth sailing from here, but Clemson football made it through potential storms during the past two weeks by beating ranked teams Wake Forest and N.C. State. The fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) could very well successfully navigate through the remaining schedule, beginning Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2).
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Here's how Clemson football tight ends became so important in better offense

CLEMSON – Besides the improvement of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, nothing has been more important to Clemson football’s resurgent offense than the tight ends. The fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) play Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2) and are averaging 41 points per game. Last season, Clemson averaged 16.2 points in regulation through the first five league games. In the past two weeks combined, senior tight end Davis Allen and sophomore tight end Jake Briningstool have combined for 18 catches, 183 yards and four touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
blufftontoday.com

Take your cooking outdoors with these tips and recipes

It was windy, getting colder and bad weather was imminent. But Chef Steven Corso insisted the cooking lesson wouldn’t take long. I figured I’d include my kids, twin 7-year-olds, in on the fun but was reconsidering this idea a bit when they began playing with their plastic knives.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hoax reports of school shootings being investigated across South Carolina

Police departments in South Carolina received a litany of calls about the presence of an active shooter in school districts across the state Wednesday morning. So far, about seven school districts in Greenville, Anderson, Charleston, Greenwood, Beaufort, Richland and Horry counties have reported hoax 911 calls. Several press statements have referred to them as prank calls.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy