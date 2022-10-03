Read full article on original website
Clemson football vs. Boston College: Scouting report, score prediction
Games at Boston College always rekindle positive memories for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “I always look forward to going up there,” Swinney said. “To me it’s a special place to go – that was the first game we ever won.”. Indeed, Swinney’s first victory as a...
Clemson football schedule looks like clear path to ACC Championship Game. A game-by-game look
Clemson is back in control. Not that it will be anywhere close to smooth sailing from here, but Clemson football made it through potential storms during the past two weeks by beating ranked teams Wake Forest and N.C. State. The fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) could very well successfully navigate through the remaining schedule, beginning Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2).
Here's how Clemson football tight ends became so important in better offense
CLEMSON – Besides the improvement of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, nothing has been more important to Clemson football’s resurgent offense than the tight ends. The fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) play Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2) and are averaging 41 points per game. Last season, Clemson averaged 16.2 points in regulation through the first five league games. In the past two weeks combined, senior tight end Davis Allen and sophomore tight end Jake Briningstool have combined for 18 catches, 183 yards and four touchdowns.
Clemson football has nation's No. 2 run defense. Here's the challenge Tigers face in staying there
CLEMSON – Clemson football defensive end Myles Murphy offered a simple assessment of the team’s success against N.C. State on Saturday. “Our D-line was dialed in and linebackers were doing their thing,” Murphy said. That “thing” primarily focused on stuffing N.C. State’s running game, which the Tigers...
Here's how South Carolina groups plan to add more voters to registration rolls
National Voter Registration Month rallies held across region. Civic groups to canvass neighborhoods to boost registration totals. Volunteers with 15 groups seeking to boost voter turnout have begun fanning out across 27 low-turnout precincts in Spartanburg city and county in hopes of adding more voters to the registration rolls. Their...
Take your cooking outdoors with these tips and recipes
It was windy, getting colder and bad weather was imminent. But Chef Steven Corso insisted the cooking lesson wouldn’t take long. I figured I’d include my kids, twin 7-year-olds, in on the fun but was reconsidering this idea a bit when they began playing with their plastic knives.
Hoax reports of school shootings being investigated across South Carolina
Police departments in South Carolina received a litany of calls about the presence of an active shooter in school districts across the state Wednesday morning. So far, about seven school districts in Greenville, Anderson, Charleston, Greenwood, Beaufort, Richland and Horry counties have reported hoax 911 calls. Several press statements have referred to them as prank calls.
