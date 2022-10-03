Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Superhero Role in the MCU
Surprisingly, Keanu Reeves is one megastar who hasn’t joined the growing league of Marvel or DC superheroes yet. Fans have been speculating about the Matrix actor's superhero stint for quite a while now, with ample rumors circulating of him joining one franchise or the other to no avail. He recently voiced Batman in League of Superpets, and that’s as close as he could come to having a superhero performance. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book Brzrkr, and revealed to fans which Marvel superhero he’d like to play.
Ezra Miller Returns to Set for 'The Flash' Reshoots
Production on DC Films' upcoming standalone The Flash has been mired in controversy surrounding topliner Ezra Miller, who will be starring as the film's titular superhero. Despite these controversies, it appears that DC and their parent company Warner Bros. Discovery are standing behind them, at least when it comes to wrapping up The Flash.
'Mare Of Easttown' Director Craig Zobel to Helm HBO Max's 'The Penguin'
Word has been quiet on The Penguin, an upcoming limited series that follows Colin Farrell's scene-stealing portrayal of Oswald Cobblepot from this year's The Batman. Though it was the source of early intrigue when it was announced, developments have been generally slow, making one wonder if the project was still moving forward. Fear not, though. The Penguin is still expected to waddle its way onto HBO Max, especially with a high-profile, award-friendly filmmaker attached to helm the streaming show.
How Guillermo del Toro Became a Horror Name by Being Unapologetically Himself
In a time when Guillermo del Toro is an Academy Award-winning director for films like The Shape of Water, it's hard to imagine that there was ever a time when he wasn't a legend. Del Toro is known for his fantastic monsters and love for creatures that are otherwise horrific or grotesque, with the backdrop of a story that is both frightening and compelling and putting them onscreen. He is a master of the practical special effect that, in today's computer-generated world, is so beautiful it could bring any cinephile to tears. Del Toro's mastery of practical effects transports you to the moments of your childhood that remind you of what made you love the movies from the beginning. But even then, it feels more profound than that. What makes del Toro's films so compelling, aside from the fantastic beasts?
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
How to Watch 'Amsterdam'
From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.
'The Wonder': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Pilling up one credit after the next, Florence Pugh has been involved in multiple highly-anticipated projects over the last few years. From Black Widow to Don't Worry Darling, the actress has shown her versatility whenever eyeing her next role and has maintained her attention-grabbing skills on screen untarnished. Following the release of the Olivia Wilde film, Pugh's next project to come out is her interpretation of Elizabeth ("Lib") Wright in The Wonder. Directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio, this project is an adaptation to the screen of Emma Donoghue's novel set in the 1850s. Years after her breakout role in the period drama Lady Macbeth, the lead actress returns to her roots playing a British nurse tasked with uncovering how an Irish girl has survived months without having food.
How To Watch 'Terrifier 2'
The sequel to Terrifier is about to be unleashed on thrill-seeking audiences on October 6th, 2022. Terrifier 2 will pick up where the first film left off, with Samantha Scaffidi reprising her role as the severely disfigured Victoria. Written, directed, and produced by Damien Leone, this will be the third feature film appearance for the antagonist, “Art the Clown.”
'The Lair' Trailer Sets Up 'The Descent' Director Neil Marshall's Haunting Return to Action Horror
Acclaimed horror director Neil Marshall is back in the action horror saddle with his latest film The Lair and a new trailer sets up one terrifying fight with beasts from below. The film follows Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) after she's shot down in the middle of Afghanistan and forced to take shelter in a bunker in the desert. Once she goes down into the titular lair, however, she finds horrifying half-human half-alien biological weapons awakened and out for blood, leaving her fellow soldiers with no choice but to take down the army of monsters. It's slated to arrive in theaters, on Digital, and through VOD from RLJE Films on October 28.
Elizabeth Olsen on Filming "Embarrassing" MCU Scenes & Improvising With Paul Bettany
Marvel fans aren't oblivious to the flashy, candy-colored box-office titans that are the studio's bread and butter. These action-packed blockbusters are tasked with capturing the beloved essence of the campy '60s and '70s comic book heroes and giving them a modern flair that appeals to wider audiences. Likewise, the celebrities charged with bringing these superhumans from page to screen are also fully aware of the silliness, and likely more so. In an interview with Variety, actress Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, shared her experience playing a powerful reality-altering sorceress who deals in Chaos magic.
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Marvel Studios ‘Werewolf by Night’ in 35mm Screening with Michael Giacchino Q&A
If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino, Marvel Studios, Werewolf by Night, and seeing movies projected in 35mm, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Thursday, October 13 at 10:45pm, Collider is partnering with Marvel Studios for a special screening of Werewolf by Night in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema and we’ll have Michael Giacchino for the Q&A. In addition, everyone attending will get free soda thanks for Marvel Studios!
Richard Linklater's 'Hitman' Adds Retta, Molly Bernard & More as Production Begins
Richard Linklater's latest movie, Hitman, has begun production. Joining leads Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in the film are three new additions to the cast; Retta, Austin Amelio, and Molly Bernard. Deadline reports that filming on the action comedy has commenced in New Orleans. Based on a non-fiction Texas Monthly...
'Good Omens' Season 2 Images Introduce New Characters at New York Comic Con
There is a ton of exciting news for fans of Prime Video's Good Omens coming out from this year's New York Comic-Con! On top of the beautiful poster artwork that was first exclusively revealed to con attendees, Good Omens Season 2 was given an official release window for 2023, and thanks to Collider's own Lead News Editor Maggie Lovitt, we also got some inside info on brand-new characters for the upcoming season.
'Werewolf By Night' Review: A Marvel Fan's Gateway Drug Into Horror
While Disney is currently thriving with the release of their latest spooky sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, and will see the impending release of Hulu’s Hellraiser on the Disney-owned streamer soon, rarely has the company taken a stab (no pun intended) directly at the horror genre. For the most part, Disney — and Marvel, as it continues to loop itself into their theme parks and streaming services — has remained clean of the blood and guts that come with the Halloween season… until now.
'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special' Coming to HBO Max
Bust out the champagne and lobster, HBO Max has announced that Harley Quinn will be receiving a very sweet and romantic Valentine’s Day special. Hitting the platform on a yet-to-be-revealed date in February 2023 (although we think it’s safe to say it’ll fall somewhere around the middle of the month), the event will be titled, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.
Mike Flanagan Says ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ Could Air Next Spring, Will Have Eight Episodes [Exclusive]
Over the last decade, Mike Flanagan has become a staple of the horror genre, and for good reason. From films like Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil to breakout Netflix series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Flanagan is a certified king of spooky season. Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy attended New York Comic-Con in celebration of the premiere of The Midnight Club, which arrives on Netflix today. In the midst of all the Midnight Club news, Collider's own Therese Lacson was able to speak with the duo about their next upcoming project for Netflix, the star-studded The Fall of the House of Usher.
'Good Omens' Season 2 Adds Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, and Quelin Sepulveda
New York Comic Con is in full swing this weekend and Collider's lead editor Maggie Lovitt was there to take in the panel for Neil Gaiman's hit series Good Omens. With Season 2 on the way to continue the battle against Armageddon, Gaiman and others were there to talk what's coming, including who'll be along for the ride. The panel announced the return of Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya in new roles, along with series newcomer Quelin Sepulveda.
What's the Deal with Daredevil's New Suit in 'She-Hulk'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.Ever since Charlie Cox made his triumphant return as a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been waiting for more Daredevil in the MCU. The Daredevil series on Netflix was a fan favorite and the highlight of the Marvel shows made for that service between 2015 and 2019. In this week’s episode of She-Hulk, we finally get Daredevil back in all of his glory, no longer restricted to a brief cameo or a passing reference. The only major difference being that this time around he has a different suit. Instead of his traditional red and black, Matt Murdock is rocking some yellow — or, as Jen (Tatiana Maslany) puts it, ketchup and mustard.
'Good Omens' Shows Season 2 Clip Exclusively at New York Comic Con
While David Tennant and Michael Sheen weren't present at the Good Omens Season 2 New York Comic Con panel this morning, they did appear in the con-exclusive clip that the cast shared with fans in the packed Empire Stage at the Javits Center. Though the clip won't be going up online anytime soon, Collider's Maggie Lovitt was in attendance to report back from the panel.
Why Streaming (Not Theaters) Is the Perfect Place to Watch R-rated Teen Movies & TV
Every movie should get a theatrical release. A film isn’t inherently lesser than if it doesn’t go to the big screen nor is your experience of watching it lesser if you watched it on DVD or any other small-screen format. But every movie should at least have the option, if only for the first month or so of its existence, of getting a big-screen release. There’s something so special about devoting your entire attention to a gigantic screen consuming your field of vision, with surrounding darkness further making it feel like it’s just you and the motion picture. The theatrical experience is sacred…but that doesn’t mean every genre benefits from a traditional theatrical release.
