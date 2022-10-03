Mario has once again made the jump into movies, and while the verdict is still out if it will top the 1993 movie (let's be honest the bar is set pretty low here), it's still just one of the many games crossing over into the entertainment space. In the last few years, we've got movies for Mortal Kombat, Uncharted, two Sonic films, and more. Several TV shows are also coming soon based on the The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn properties.

TV SHOWS ・ 23 HOURS AGO