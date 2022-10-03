Read full article on original website
King Of The Castle - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at King of the Castle, a narrative-driven, streaming-led, PC multiplayer game set in a fictional fantasy kingdom. Check out the announcement trailer to see what you can expect with this game where you lead a fantasy Kingdom to glory or disaster. In King of the Castle, play...
Splatter Zombiecalypse Now - Launch Trailer
Splatter Zombiecalypse Now is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch as hordes of zombies meet their demise in this launch trailer for the retro top-down zombie shooter game.
Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release
If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Glossom Trailer
Meet Glossom and learn more about this thrill-seeking dancer in this latest trailer for Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Glossom makes his way to the mobile game through the new tourney.
Dead Space Remake Trailer Compared Against the Original From 2008; Deluxe Edition and Gameplay Improvements Highlighted and More
Now we know for sure that Dead Space Remake is on its way and players are patiently waiting for the January 27, 2023, release date, hoping and praying that it does not get delayed. They also released an all new gameplay video recently filled with a desolate environment and nightmarish situations. Check out the all new Dead Space Remake gameplay video below:
Mario Movie Trailer Breakdown: 17 Easter Eggs and Theories From the Super Mario Bros. Trailer
After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it’s packed with fantastic moments and a few Easter eggs for Super Mario fans to appreciate. Here’s every little detail and secret we found in the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer!
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
Indoorlands Trailer: Design Your Rides and More in This Theme Park Management Game
Indoorlands leaves Early Access and will be available on Steam on October 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see building elements and various features of this theme park management game. During Early Access, the game received updates featuring parks, visual improvements, a sandbox mode, steam workshop integration, a ride editor,...
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for the release date reveal of this upcoming game, where you collect unique monsters and train them for competition.
The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2: What We Think of CDPR’s Bold Roadmap – Unlocked 564
We kick off this week's show with our hands-on impressions of Gotham Knights. Then, we spend the bulk of the show discussing the 10-year roadmap released by CD Projekt Red – five Witcher games, a new Cyberpunk, and a new IP. Was it a good idea for them to be THIS transparent? What do we want out of new Cyberpunk and Witcher games? We talk about all that and more!
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade.
Mortal Kombat - 30th Anniversary Video
Celebrate 30 years of Mortal Kombat with this latest video taking a look back at the franchise's cultural prominence across three decades of entertainment, from video games to movies, to animation. Check it out!. As part of the anniversary, Klassic Movie Raiden is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile beginning October...
Getting Started in Grounded
Getting started in Grounded is a bit disorienting, as you suddenly find yourself shrunk down to the size of an aphid and set adrift in your backyard, which suddenly wants to send you back to nature - permanently. This Grounded guide covers the first steps in your new journey, including how to get water and food, and is updated to reflect the full Grounded release.
Epic Games Store Free Titles of the Week
The Epic Games Store has revealed its free titles of this week, as the store will give away Rising Hell and Slain: Back from Hell. The two games are available for free on the Epic Games Store until October 13, 8:30 PM IST. Rising Hell. Rising Hell is a vertical...
List of Sparks
In Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the titular Sparks are hybrid Rabbids and Luma stars that serve as collectible allies that each of the main heroes can equip to provide both passive and active effects. Many of these Sparks can imbue you with special Super Effects and elemental powers, allowing you to take advantage of enemy weaknesses or create vulnerabilities to lure them out of cover.
Which Nintendo Franchise Should Get a Movie After Mario?
Mario has once again made the jump into movies, and while the verdict is still out if it will top the 1993 movie (let's be honest the bar is set pretty low here), it's still just one of the many games crossing over into the entertainment space. In the last few years, we've got movies for Mortal Kombat, Uncharted, two Sonic films, and more. Several TV shows are also coming soon based on the The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn properties.
How to Play Cardfight!! Vanguard
Why there’s never been a better time to play Cardfight!! Vanguard Trading Card Game. October 7th marks the release of three all-new Trial Decks for CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD will+Dress worldwide. So in celebration of the drop, here are a few reasons you should begin your Cardfight!! Vanguard journey. If you’ve...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Launch Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022. Players who digitally pre-order the game will be able to play its campaign up to a week early, beginning October 20.
PlatinumGames 'Extremely Sorry' About Closing Babylon's Fall, But Isn't Changing Live Service Plans
PlatinumGames says that it is sorry about the impending shutdown of Babylon's Fall’s servers, but also notes that it will not impact any future live-service plans. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said, “The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.”
