ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

King Of The Castle - Announcement Trailer

Here's your look at King of the Castle, a narrative-driven, streaming-led, PC multiplayer game set in a fictional fantasy kingdom. Check out the announcement trailer to see what you can expect with this game where you lead a fantasy Kingdom to glory or disaster. In King of the Castle, play...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release

If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vera#New Areas#Cyberpunk#Video Game#Tower Of Fantasy#The Desert Gobby
IGN

Dead Space Remake Trailer Compared Against the Original From 2008; Deluxe Edition and Gameplay Improvements Highlighted and More

Now we know for sure that Dead Space Remake is on its way and players are patiently waiting for the January 27, 2023, release date, hoping and praying that it does not get delayed. They also released an all new gameplay video recently filled with a desolate environment and nightmarish situations. Check out the all new Dead Space Remake gameplay video below:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller

Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer

Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
IGN

The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2: What We Think of CDPR’s Bold Roadmap – Unlocked 564

We kick off this week's show with our hands-on impressions of Gotham Knights. Then, we spend the bulk of the show discussing the 10-year roadmap released by CD Projekt Red – five Witcher games, a new Cyberpunk, and a new IP. Was it a good idea for them to be THIS transparent? What do we want out of new Cyberpunk and Witcher games? We talk about all that and more!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU

The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade.
MOVIES
IGN

Mortal Kombat - 30th Anniversary Video

Celebrate 30 years of Mortal Kombat with this latest video taking a look back at the franchise's cultural prominence across three decades of entertainment, from video games to movies, to animation. Check it out!. As part of the anniversary, Klassic Movie Raiden is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile beginning October...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Getting Started in Grounded

Getting started in Grounded is a bit disorienting, as you suddenly find yourself shrunk down to the size of an aphid and set adrift in your backyard, which suddenly wants to send you back to nature - permanently. This Grounded guide covers the first steps in your new journey, including how to get water and food, and is updated to reflect the full Grounded release.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Epic Games Store Free Titles of the Week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its free titles of this week, as the store will give away Rising Hell and Slain: Back from Hell. The two games are available for free on the Epic Games Store until October 13, 8:30 PM IST. Rising Hell. Rising Hell is a vertical...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

List of Sparks

In Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the titular Sparks are hybrid Rabbids and Luma stars that serve as collectible allies that each of the main heroes can equip to provide both passive and active effects. Many of these Sparks can imbue you with special Super Effects and elemental powers, allowing you to take advantage of enemy weaknesses or create vulnerabilities to lure them out of cover.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Which Nintendo Franchise Should Get a Movie After Mario?

Mario has once again made the jump into movies, and while the verdict is still out if it will top the 1993 movie (let's be honest the bar is set pretty low here), it's still just one of the many games crossing over into the entertainment space. In the last few years, we've got movies for Mortal Kombat, Uncharted, two Sonic films, and more. Several TV shows are also coming soon based on the The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn properties.
TV SHOWS
IGN

How to Play Cardfight!! Vanguard

Why there’s never been a better time to play Cardfight!! Vanguard Trading Card Game. October 7th marks the release of three all-new Trial Decks for CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD will+Dress worldwide. So in celebration of the drop, here are a few reasons you should begin your Cardfight!! Vanguard journey. If you’ve...
GAMBLING
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Launch Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022. Players who digitally pre-order the game will be able to play its campaign up to a week early, beginning October 20.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlatinumGames 'Extremely Sorry' About Closing Babylon's Fall, But Isn't Changing Live Service Plans

PlatinumGames says that it is sorry about the impending shutdown of Babylon's Fall’s servers, but also notes that it will not impact any future live-service plans. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said, “The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy