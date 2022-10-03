ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS
iheart.com

Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning

Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
PETS
iheart.com

Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Supplements#Dog Food#Food Dyes#Healthy Food#Dog Nutrition Food#Pet Owner#Wellness Pet Company
Newsweek

Shock as Rescuers Pick Up Trio of Abandoned Huskies and Discover 8 Puppies

A team of rescuers originally summoned to pick up three huskies from an abandoned property got a surprise when they found eight puppies. The Missouri-based Rescue One was called out to an address in Ozark by the Christian County Sheriff's Office, who alerted the group to the dogs that needed rescuing from the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair per a now-viral video.
ANIMALS
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think

“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
PETS
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Winston

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
PETS
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
JEANNETTE, PA
WSB Radio

Rare green puppy born in Alabama

HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
HELENA, AL
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy