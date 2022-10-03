Read full article on original website
Related
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
msn.com
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
iheart.com
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning
Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
iheart.com
Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own
UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shock as Rescuers Pick Up Trio of Abandoned Huskies and Discover 8 Puppies
A team of rescuers originally summoned to pick up three huskies from an abandoned property got a surprise when they found eight puppies. The Missouri-based Rescue One was called out to an address in Ozark by the Christian County Sheriff's Office, who alerted the group to the dogs that needed rescuing from the building, which looked to be in a state of disrepair per a now-viral video.
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
At nearly 19 inches in length, a Savannah cat from Michigan was named the world's tallest living domestic cat by Guinness World Records.
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
ohmymag.co.uk
This brutally attacked cat was ‘left in excruciating pain’ after its owner poured boiling water on it
7-year-old Shadow wasn’t expected to survive after his cruel owner poured boiling water all over his body and left him with severe untreated burns and ‘in excruciating pain’ for days. But thanks to the RSPCA’s persistence, the animal was rescued and nursed back to life. ‘In...
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
Comments / 0