Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in October
Investors should be watching the performance of Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP over the next 30 days.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
cryptoslate.com
How inflation and debased fiat currencies are pushing investors to Bitcoin
Bitcoin’s reputation as a safe haven asset has long been disputed by the world of traditional finance. Its lack of centralized control, extreme price volatility, and novelty made it hard to categorize as inflation-proof or recession-proof. However, in the past year we’ve seen that in times of uncertainty, investors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ethereumworldnews.com
Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck
New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boundingintocrypto.com
5 Most Viewed Cryptos on CoinMarketCap
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The bearish mood of the investors has significantly impacted the crypto market. There have been apprehensions about the downtrend and ‘Crypto Bubble Burst’ moment to happen soon. However, a few cryptocurrencies, especially meme-based coins have been on a different side.
boundingintocrypto.com
5 Best Coins for 100x Gains October 2022
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There are currently over 20,000 currencies on the cryptocurrency market, but just a few have exponential growth potential. In this post, we’ll explore the best coins for 100x gains. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) TAMA is the first...
boundingintocrypto.com
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
boundingintocrypto.com
Anchorage Digital partners with five crypto companies in Asia
Institutional crypto platform Anchorage Digital is expanding its presence in Asia after announcing five key partnerships. Institutional crypto platform Anchorage Digital announced that it has partnered with five new Asia-based institutions. This latest development comes as the company makes a push into Asia. Anchorage Digital has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange...
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
Crypto stocks traded higher as the broader market rose.
nulltx.com
Top 5 Injective Ecosystem Tokens Below $1M Market Cap to Watch in October 2022
The Injective blockchain network is a layer 1 open, interoperable smart contracts platform designed for decentralized finance applications. Top Injective Ecosystem Tokens have a growing total market capitalization of $272,033,017,513 and a total trading volume of $49,126,073,124. Note: This List is sorted by their market capitalization from lowest to highest.
dailyhodl.com
Digital Asset Firm NYDIG Raises Over $719,000,000 From Dozens of Institutional Investors Despite Crypto Winter
The Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm NYDIG says it raised nearly $720 million for its profitable company, despite the bear market. According to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange (SEC), NYDIG raised $719,990,866 in funds from 59 different unnamed investors for its registered Institutional Bitcoin Fund. The...
cryptoslate.com
Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September
Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token
Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Escalate Feeding Frenzy, Collectively Add Over $930,000,000 in BTC: Santiment
Cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment says Bitcoin (BTC) whales have accumulated heavily over the past nine days. Santiment says that since Tuesday last week, Bitcoin whales have added Bitcoin worth approximately $931,309,410 at time of writing. According to the crypto analytics platform, this is the longest period of sustained accumulation by...
dailyhodl.com
Remittance Company and Additional Firm Request To Join Ripple and XRP Lawsuit With SEC
Two other companies are hoping to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. TapJets, which bills itself as the Uber of private jet chartering, and remittance company I-Remit hope to serve as an “amicus curiae” in the case in support of Ripple.
u.today
Fidelity's Timmer Makes Surprising Market Prediction That Might Impact Cryptocurrencies
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0