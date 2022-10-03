ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

How inflation and debased fiat currencies are pushing investors to Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s reputation as a safe haven asset has long been disputed by the world of traditional finance. Its lack of centralized control, extreme price volatility, and novelty made it hard to categorize as inflation-proof or recession-proof. However, in the past year we’ve seen that in times of uncertainty, investors...
CURRENCIES
ethereumworldnews.com

Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck

New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
STOCKS
boundingintocrypto.com

5 Most Viewed Cryptos on CoinMarketCap

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The bearish mood of the investors has significantly impacted the crypto market. There have been apprehensions about the downtrend and ‘Crypto Bubble Burst’ moment to happen soon. However, a few cryptocurrencies, especially meme-based coins have been on a different side.
STOCKS
boundingintocrypto.com

5 Best Coins for 100x Gains October 2022

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There are currently over 20,000 currencies on the cryptocurrency market, but just a few have exponential growth potential. In this post, we’ll explore the best coins for 100x gains. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) TAMA is the first...
MARKETS
boundingintocrypto.com

Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon

The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
MARKETS
boundingintocrypto.com

Anchorage Digital partners with five crypto companies in Asia

Institutional crypto platform Anchorage Digital is expanding its presence in Asia after announcing five key partnerships. Institutional crypto platform Anchorage Digital announced that it has partnered with five new Asia-based institutions. This latest development comes as the company makes a push into Asia. Anchorage Digital has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange...
BUSINESS
nulltx.com

Top 5 Injective Ecosystem Tokens Below $1M Market Cap to Watch in October 2022

The Injective blockchain network is a layer 1 open, interoperable smart contracts platform designed for decentralized finance applications. Top Injective Ecosystem Tokens have a growing total market capitalization of $272,033,017,513 and a total trading volume of $49,126,073,124. Note: This List is sorted by their market capitalization from lowest to highest.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Riot Blockchain produced over $7.1M worth of BTC in September

Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company based in Texas, produced 355 BTC in September this year. The news is part of Riot’s unaudited production and operations updates for last month, in which the company disclosed its BTC holdings, sales, and profits. According to the announcement, Riot’s 355 BTC production...
TEXAS STATE
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token

Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
PETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whales Escalate Feeding Frenzy, Collectively Add Over $930,000,000 in BTC: Santiment

Cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment says Bitcoin (BTC) whales have accumulated heavily over the past nine days. Santiment says that since Tuesday last week, Bitcoin whales have added Bitcoin worth approximately $931,309,410 at time of writing. According to the crypto analytics platform, this is the longest period of sustained accumulation by...
MARKETS
u.today

Fidelity's Timmer Makes Surprising Market Prediction That Might Impact Cryptocurrencies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS

