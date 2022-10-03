The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.

