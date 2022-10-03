Read full article on original website
Related
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to David Goffin in Astana
World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...
Yardbarker
Paris Masters delete their poster as fans slam them for making Nadal smaller than Kyrgios
The 2022 Paris Masters is right behind the corner as the last ATP 1000 event of the year is held from October 31st until November 6th and traditionally features a star-studded entry list. 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, youngest world no. 1 in...
ESPN
Denis Shapovalov, Taylor Fritz advance to final 16 of Japan Open
Denis Shapovalov put up a near-perfect serving performance to beat Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Japan Open on Wednesday. The No. 7 seed Canadian conceded only one point on his first serve and had 11 aces. Shapovalov, who lost in the semifinals four years ago, will next take on Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi for a place in the quarterfinals.
Yardbarker
“It could have been an extraordinary season" - Toni Nadal opens up Rafa's future and retirement plans
Rafael Nadal had a crazy start of the 2022 season when he managed to win 20 matches in a row before being eventually stopped by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells. Yet, the Spaniard continued winning also after the defeat and started the year by winning two Grand Slam titles. But after the second major of the season, Rafael Nadal struggled with injuries and he wasn't able to fulfil his potential at the Wimbledon and US Open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal make history in ATP Rankings
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal made history together yesterday when they emerged as number one and number two in the world. This week marks the first time since August 7th 2000 that two players from the same nation have been ranked number one and number two on the ATP Ranking. They are Carlos Alcaraz who sits at number one and Rafael Nadal who returned to number two.
ESPN
ITF to work with WTA on 2023 calendar after Iga Swiatek pulls out of Billie Jean King Cup
The International Tennis Federation will work with the Women's Tennis Association to ensure players can play in both series' tournaments after Iga Swiatek opted to skip the Billie Jean King Cup, the world tennis governing body said Tuesday. World No. 1 Swiatek said she had no choice but to pull...
ESPN
Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova reach Agel Open quarterfinals
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Agel Open after Ajla Tomljanovic retired with an injury during the second set of their second-round match on Wednesday. The Polish US Open champion was leading 7-5, 2-2 when her Australian opponent retired due to a left...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tokyo 4 Predictions Including Nick Kyrgios vs Kamil Majchrzak
It should be an entertaining day of tennis at the ATP Tokyo Open with six second-round matches on the slate in Japan’s capital. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match, including Frances Tiafoe vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles, but who will secure their spot in the quarterfinals?
RELATED PEOPLE
Dan Evans squanders six match points in Japan Open loss to Miomir Kecmanovic
Dan Evans missed six match points in a painful second-round defeat by Miomir Kecmanovic at the Japan Open in Tokyo.The British No 2 fought back from a set down and then recovered from 4-2 down in the deciding set against his Serbian opponent to leave himself serving for the match at 5-4.Evans was 40-0 up and held three further match points in the same game but was unable to take any of them as Kecmanovic, who saved one chance with a between-the-legs shot, broke back.The Serbian then had his own chance at 6-5, which Evans saved, only for Kecmanovic to...
Soccer-U.S. players 'angry, exhausted' after report on abuse, says Rapinoe
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Megan Rapinoe said on Thursday she and her fellow U.S. women's national team members are angry and exhausted in the wake of a scathing report into allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).
Comments / 0