Hidden Gem: Black's Bodega in Houston's Warehouse District
HOUSTON — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, two women wanted to help a Houston neighborhood stay afloat. Together, they created a unique space where you can spend a lot of time and a lot of cash – if you’re not careful!. "‘What a cute store!’ We...
I've Lived In Houston My Entire Life & These Are The Brunch Places That Are So Worth It
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Everyone loves a good brunch, there's no denying that. However, we all differ in weekend morning speeds and appetites. Thankfully, for Houston, TX...
Family Friendly Workouts in 5 Minutes or Less
HOUSTON — For more information about D1 Training Spring, click here. You can also call them at 281-205-7356.
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
City of Houston website possibly hacked with posts about Russian mail order brides, essay writers
HOUSTON — The City of Houston's website appeared to be hacked on Wednesday after mysterious blog posts popped up advertising Russian mail-order brides and online essay writers, among other things. The possible hack impacted the city's news page. Instead of showing news releases, the website had blog posts advertising...
Grupo Ligado keeping their musical Hispanic heritage alive
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — "I don't think I've ever sang this early," said Juan Tamez as he warmed up his band, Grupo Ligado. Ligado is Spanish for united. He’s the leader of the band, which plays a lot of Norteño music from Mexico and plenty of homegrown Tejano.
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
First-ever multi-level 3D printed home is being built in Houston
HOUSTON – The first-ever multi-story 3D printed home is being built in Houston. The project in progress in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood focuses on how to integrate 3D printing more efficiently, with the rest of conventional building trends. Leslie Lok is co-founder of HANNAH and assistant professor at...
‘This is the way to do it’: Houston restauranteur, owner of Pico’s says he’s passionate about giving back to the community
HOUSTON – If you know his name, you probably know his food. Arnaldo Richards, Owner & Executive Chef of Pico’s, said his legacy isn’t just his food. Richards and his wife are also passionate about giving back to the community. “I started in the kitchen, probably when...
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Clutch City Clubs: 11 of Houston's Greatest Nightclubs
Houston’s crop of nightlife hotspots pumps up the energy for all types of clubgoers. In addition to our illustrious food and fine-dining offerings, Houston has one of the country’s liveliest nightlife scenes. Post-pandemic-era club and bar openings have flooded areas like East Downtown with the emergence of warehouses-turned-dance hubs galore. Each has distinct design characteristics, from Paradise Palace’s neon maximalism to Sekai Night and Day’s over-the-top outdoor pool amenities.
Mary J. Blige delivers a ‘Gorgeous’ concert to Houston fans
Mary J. Blige gave a whole new meaning to the saying “Life is better in boots” because she put on her tall boots and left a Texas-size print on the hearts of the Houston metro area. The ‘Queen of R&B’ gave fans 90 minutes of high-energy performance recently...
Argument ends in woman’s boyfriend being shot by co-worker
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man’s killer after he was shot to death at an apartment in west Houston. Officers were called to The Mansions of Shadowbriar on Overbrook Lane near Westheimer Road and found a man’s body. Police said a male co-worker was at...
'We may need that helping hand at another time' | Trae Tha Truth rescues hundreds in Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — Rapper Trae Tha Truth, also known for his relief work after major disasters, is at it again — this time in Florida. The Houston native spent several days and nights helping to rescue people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “I think combined, they said...
Beto O'Rourke sits down for exclusive interview with KHOU 11 during college tour in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Houston Thursday for his "college tour," where his goal is to grab the attention of the state's young adults ahead of the November election. After speaking to students at Rice University, O'Rourke sat down with KHOU 11 anchor Len Cannon...
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
Vandal uses hammer to shatter 22 windows at Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man vandalized a Spring Branch restaurant, destroying its entire storefront. This happened Sunday at Fratelli’s restaurant, which is located on the corner of a shopping center on Wirt Road and Westview Drive. Surveillance video captured someone using a hammer to...
LIST: Fall festival events in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — When the summer heat finally gives way to cooler weather in Houston, it's a great time to get outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather. If you're looking for family-friendly fall events, there are plenty of festivals across the Greater Houston area!. From big cities to suburbs to...
Houston police arrest man accused of killing a 22-year-old transgender woman in 2020
According to police, the DNA was found on the 22-year-old body that was dumped near the Galleria area, confirming it was a match to 32-year-old Jermal Richards
