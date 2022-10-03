ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wina.com

Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan

Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia

(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon

Virginia Tax RebateJeff Fusco/Getty Images) Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.
WDBJ7.com

Virginia energy plan harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new sources

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan. The plan focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach” that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new energy sources to meet the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth, according to Youngkin, who says the plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
royalexaminer.com

Springtime Garden Center owner Ann Orndorff calls upcoming retirement ‘bittersweet’

Her customers say they will be lost without her. She says she will dearly miss her customers and vendors, but it’s time to go. Ann Orndorff, the owner/operator of the Springtime Garden Center on Warren Avenue in Front Royal, says that after 26 years of daily work—sometimes through the night to tend to new plants under threat of frost—she is ready to slow down, travel, enjoy time with her family and perhaps sign up to foster kittens in need of care before being adopted. Laughing, she said, “I told my son, Colby, that I might become a ‘crazy cat lady’!”
WJHL

Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
Augusta Free Press

‘Every second matters:’ Virginia leads nation in public school digital mapping for emergencies

Virginia’s K-12 Digital Mapping Program was introduced in April and has more than 1,000 schools and 85 divisions participating. In the event of a mass casualty event, K-12 schools participating in the program have shared digitized maps with local and state first responders to aid in an emergency or crisis. Emergencies such as mass casualty events require clear communication and collaboration between first responders and school systems, according to a press release.
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
