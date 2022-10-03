Read full article on original website
Related
wina.com
Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan
Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
What the end of rent relief means for Virginia tenants
Five-day eviction notices. Judgments for back rent that will take years to settle. Frantic searches for a new home in a historically tight rental market. These are what Virginia renters are facing as federal aid for tenants at risk of eviction dries up and the state’s rent relief program winds down.
cbs19news
School Walkout at Jackson P. Burley Middle School Against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's 2022 Policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Youngkin’s changed policy on Virginia's transgender students has more local students up in arms and walking out of class. This time at Albemarle's Jackson P. Burley Middle School. Students across Albemarle county and Charlottesville have been very vocal about their opinions of the...
Number of Virginia state employees teleworking nearly three times more than in 2019
A new report shows that more state employees are working out of the office now than before the pandemic -- and it's not even close.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia
(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
Virginia tax rebate between $250 to $500 coming soon
Virginia Tax RebateJeff Fusco/Getty Images) Residents of Virginia who file taxes are eligible for a one-time payment between $250 and $500 for each household, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers, according to local news in Virginia.
RELATED PEOPLE
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia energy plan harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new sources
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan. The plan focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach” that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new energy sources to meet the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth, according to Youngkin, who says the plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.
Virginia Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Election
Tens of thousands of voters in Central Virginia will be voting in a new Congressional district and possibly represented by someone new in Congress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
royalexaminer.com
Springtime Garden Center owner Ann Orndorff calls upcoming retirement ‘bittersweet’
Her customers say they will be lost without her. She says she will dearly miss her customers and vendors, but it’s time to go. Ann Orndorff, the owner/operator of the Springtime Garden Center on Warren Avenue in Front Royal, says that after 26 years of daily work—sometimes through the night to tend to new plants under threat of frost—she is ready to slow down, travel, enjoy time with her family and perhaps sign up to foster kittens in need of care before being adopted. Laughing, she said, “I told my son, Colby, that I might become a ‘crazy cat lady’!”
Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disaster relief announced for Southwest Virginia, no individual checks yet
Federal relief will be issued for local governments attempting to rebuild in Southwest Virginia after devastating flash flooding in July.
Augusta Free Press
‘Every second matters:’ Virginia leads nation in public school digital mapping for emergencies
Virginia’s K-12 Digital Mapping Program was introduced in April and has more than 1,000 schools and 85 divisions participating. In the event of a mass casualty event, K-12 schools participating in the program have shared digitized maps with local and state first responders to aid in an emergency or crisis. Emergencies such as mass casualty events require clear communication and collaboration between first responders and school systems, according to a press release.
Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks
photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
Comments / 0