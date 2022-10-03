Read full article on original website
Kirk Alan Francis
Kirk Alan Francis, 65, of Holland, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. Kirk was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on September 2, 1957, to Leroy and Annamartel Francis. Kirk worked as a carpenter in cabinet making for many years. He married the love of his life, June Horne, on August 17, 2002. Kirk was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and his church New Life Nazarene Church. He loved the Lord and shared his faith with others. If you met Kirk you saw him wearing a big smile, and that he was really “a big kid. with a big heart”. He will be dearly missed…
Edward James Vander Kooy
Edward James Vander Kooy, age 90, of Holland, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Holland, Michigan. Born on October 10, 1931, in Clinton, Iowa he went on to graduate from Illiana Christian High School, Lansing, Illinois in 1950. Thereafter he served two years in the United States Army, primarily at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. In 1958 he graduated from Hope College, in Holland.
Festival Weekend Ahead for Zeeland, Holland & Douglas
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – It’s a festival weekend throughout the Lakeshore this weekend. Zeeland’s week-long 175th Anniversary Celebration climaxes with the annual Pumpkinfest, which includes live music and food trucks on both Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as a parade through downtown on Saturday afternoon.
Holland Police Log October 4-5, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Four Hurt, Two Hospitalized in Hudsonville Area Crash
JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – Two persons were hospitalized and two others were also hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Wednesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant James Douglas, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue at Greenly Street around 5:25 PM. That was where an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Holland woman, had stopped for a stop sign and then proceeded to turn left. She pulled out in front of a southbound SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Hudsonville woman, causing a collision.
Benton Harbor man arrested in Van Buren County after high-speed chase and crash
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County Thursday morning, October 6. Authorities say it all began around 3:30 a.m. when Michigan State Police Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan. But instead of stopping, the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
