Springfield Business Journal
Springfield native sworn in as VP of Missouri Bar
Springfield native Shelly Dreyer has been sworn in as vice president of the Missouri Bar. Dreyer practices at the Joplin law firm of Sticklen, Dreyer & Tinney. She was admitted to the Missouri Bar in 1997.
Transcript: Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon’s State of the County
Editor's Note: Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon this morning delivered the annual State of the County address at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s Good Morning, Springfield! event, held at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. He highlighted projects and achievements over the last year in Greene County, and he pointed to data including a $261 million annual budget, $114 million in federal recovery funds being dispersed by the county and at least $20 million in highway infrastructure investment. A full transcript of his address is below.
