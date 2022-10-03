Editor's Note: Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon this morning delivered the annual State of the County address at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s Good Morning, Springfield! event, held at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. He highlighted projects and achievements over the last year in Greene County, and he pointed to data including a $261 million annual budget, $114 million in federal recovery funds being dispersed by the county and at least $20 million in highway infrastructure investment. A full transcript of his address is below.

