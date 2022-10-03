Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Heartland Football Friday 10/7
(KFVS) - It’s Week 8 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!. We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Herrin at West Frankfort. You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard. Here are our HFF...
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
KFVS12
Students get hands-on experience with construction expo event
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 1,800 students from 49 southeast Missouri schools came together to learn information and skills about construction in Sikeston on Wednesday, October 5. This was all part of the Build My Future High School Event put together by the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, an...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
KFVS12
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
KFVS12
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency. We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in place. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You still have time to take advantage of the Cape...
KFVS12
Drought impacting fall harvest
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - At Perryville’s Pumpkin Farm, they grow all kinds of crops; corn, soy beans, and of course...pumpkins. According to Dianna Koenig, this farm has been in the family for over 100 years. She said, “Our early patch of pumpkins, maybe about 60 percent came up. In...
Daily Register
Country star Josh Turner plays in Harrisburg tonight
Country music star Josh Turner says fans will enjoy his show tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 5) at the Saline County Fairgrounds. Turner, a multi-platinum-selling artist who burst onto the country scene in 2003 with his hit "Long Black Train" will perform to celebrate Coleman Tri-County Services Inc.'s 50th anniversary. Turner will...
KFVS12
Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
KFVS12
Preview of Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson
The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, October 8. City of Cape Girardeau update on water main break, boil water advisory, school closures. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT. |. Schools throughout Cape...
KFVS12
Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
KFVS12
Carbondale police looking for volunteers for ‘Pumpkin Patrol’
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for volunteers for its “Pumpkin Patrol.”. The Halloween safety patrol will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Volunteers will wear orange safety vests and drive vehicles with the Pumpkin Patrol logo. According to the a release from the Carbondale Police Department, they’ll patrol areas of the community where kids go to trick or treat.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau
Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago.
thunderboltradio.com
Drought Conditions Causing Multiple Issues in the Area
As drought conditions continue in the local area, multiple issues continue. The river gauge at Cairo, Illinois today stands at 11-feet, which is a rise of one-foot from Wednesday. Forecasters show the Ohio River will increase to 12-and-a-half-feet by Saturday, then again start to drop. Low water levels on the...
KFVS12
New Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry to begin serving community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will begin serving the community from its new building. The new food pantry, located on S. Sprigg Street near the original location, will open on Tuesday, October 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The new building includes 6,000...
KFVS12
Water distribution in Cape Girardeau
Veterans return to the Heartland after honor flight. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Mo Department of Natural Resources helping...
