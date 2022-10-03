ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Heartland Football Friday 10/7

(KFVS) - It’s Week 8 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!. We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Herrin at West Frankfort. You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard. Here are our HFF...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Students get hands-on experience with construction expo event

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 1,800 students from 49 southeast Missouri schools came together to learn information and skills about construction in Sikeston on Wednesday, October 5. This was all part of the Build My Future High School Event put together by the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, an...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death

In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
CARBONDALE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Take A Big Jump

(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semo#Missouri State#Coaches Poll#American Football#College Football#Siu#Redhawks#Fcs
KFVS12

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency. We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in place. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You still have time to take advantage of the Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Drought impacting fall harvest

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - At Perryville’s Pumpkin Farm, they grow all kinds of crops; corn, soy beans, and of course...pumpkins. According to Dianna Koenig, this farm has been in the family for over 100 years. She said, “Our early patch of pumpkins, maybe about 60 percent came up. In...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Daily Register

Country star Josh Turner plays in Harrisburg tonight

Country music star Josh Turner says fans will enjoy his show tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 5) at the Saline County Fairgrounds. Turner, a multi-platinum-selling artist who burst onto the country scene in 2003 with his hit "Long Black Train" will perform to celebrate Coleman Tri-County Services Inc.'s 50th anniversary. Turner will...
HARRISBURG, IL
KFVS12

Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Preview of Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson

The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, October 8. City of Cape Girardeau update on water main break, boil water advisory, school closures. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT. |. Schools throughout Cape...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale police looking for volunteers for ‘Pumpkin Patrol’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for volunteers for its “Pumpkin Patrol.”. The Halloween safety patrol will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Volunteers will wear orange safety vests and drive vehicles with the Pumpkin Patrol logo. According to the a release from the Carbondale Police Department, they’ll patrol areas of the community where kids go to trick or treat.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau

Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau say a broken water main is fixed. RAW VIDEO: Cape Girardeau city leaders give update on water emergency. City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Drought Conditions Causing Multiple Issues in the Area

As drought conditions continue in the local area, multiple issues continue. The river gauge at Cairo, Illinois today stands at 11-feet, which is a rise of one-foot from Wednesday. Forecasters show the Ohio River will increase to 12-and-a-half-feet by Saturday, then again start to drop. Low water levels on the...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Water distribution in Cape Girardeau

Veterans return to the Heartland after honor flight. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Mo Department of Natural Resources helping...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

