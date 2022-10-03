Read full article on original website
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Goes on Epic Rant When Asked About Aggies Plan
Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban isn't fond of those who ask about his game plan for Saturday's matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies.
The eerie similarities of Alabama-Texas A&M to 2021 upset lights Saban fire
It’s early October and No. 1 Alabama is a big favorite to beat a two-loss Texas A&M team that’s missing preseason expectations. The 2021 and 2022 headlines are interchangeable as the Crimson Tide enters an eerily familiar scenario. Only the back end of this time warp comes with...
Peyton Manning asks Jalen Hurts how Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Lane Kiffin prepared him for NFL
Jalen Hurts’ college career is well-documented and, perhaps, even more celebrated. The national championship-winning Alabama quarterback transferred to Oklahoma, and, in the process, worked with an impressive list of coaches in that time. On Monday, while appearing on the Manning Megacast - or “ManningCast” - Peyton Manning pointed out...
Nick Saban Announces Monday Update On Quarterback Bryce Young
Bryce Young has shared additional information on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young this Monday afternoon. Young is dealing with "a little bit of a shoulder injury," per Saban. The good news is it's not considered to be a longterm injury. Saban adds Young's injury is more in the day-to-day ...
Nick Saban reveals how backup QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson have fared with more practice opportunities
If Alabama doesn’t have Bryce Young back for this weekend, Nick Saban and company will have some fascinating options against Texas A&M. Of course, Jalen Milroe came on in relief of the reigning Heisman winner last weekend against Arkansas, guiding the Crimson Tide to victory. After, there’s star recruit Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, who could perhaps get his shot if Milroe falters.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback. When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
Bryce Young injury: Alabama coach Nick Saban updates QB's status
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day with a sprain in his throwing shoulder ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that Young is recovering from the issue, and that it's not believed to be serious. "He's got a little bit of a shoulder ...
Texas A&M Week 6 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide
What was once thought to be the rematch of the year heads to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
Texas A&M TE Max Wright: Aggies Must 'Focus on Task At Hand' Ahead of Alabama Matchup
Wright discussed the experience from beating Alabama last season and how it helps the Aggies this season.
