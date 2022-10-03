ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

On3.com

Nick Saban reveals how backup QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson have fared with more practice opportunities

If Alabama doesn’t have Bryce Young back for this weekend, Nick Saban and company will have some fascinating options against Texas A&M. Of course, Jalen Milroe came on in relief of the reigning Heisman winner last weekend against Arkansas, guiding the Crimson Tide to victory. After, there’s star recruit Ty Simpson waiting in the wings, who could perhaps get his shot if Milroe falters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL

