Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Miami Dolphins sign veteran quarterback
As the Miami Dolphins work out how they’re going to handle their quarterback situation while Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, they’ve signed a familiar face to their practice squad. The team announced Monday that it had signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett, who played...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa & His Wife Are So Secretive You Wouldn't Even Know They Met
The Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was recently injured during one of the games and diagnosed with a concussion. He has been fairly secretive about his personal life, though this is one thing that is hard to keep behind closed doors. It happened when his team and he played...
Miami Dolphins Are Adding A Quarterback With Tua Tagovailoa Out With Injury
In light of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, the Miami Dolphins are adding depth at the quarterback position. Mike McDaniel announced this Monday afternoon that Tagovailoa will miss Week 5 vs. the New York Jets. It's unclear when he will return. The Dolphins, as a result, are adding some depth ...
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game
After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), offensive tackle...
Herald & Review
The doctor who examined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has been fired
The NFL player’s union has fired the doctor who examined Tua Tagovailoa. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
ESPN
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel not fretting outside criticism over team's handling of Tua Tagovailoa
MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't ignorant of the criticism surrounding how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handled following an apparent head injury against the Bills on Sept. 25; he's aware of what people's opinions are. But he says he isn't wasting thought on them. Speaking to local media Wednesday,...
Tua Tagovailoa out for at least Miami’s next game
The Miami Dolphins won’t take a day-to-day approach with Tua Tagovailoa after the former Alabama All-American sustained a concussion on Thursday night. Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tagovailoa would not play in Sunday’s game and the Dolphins would start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against the New York Jets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Gesicki has 71 yards, but TE coach says Dolphins aren't chasing ‘fantasy league title'
MIAMI GARDENS — Mike Gesicki’s receiving production is down 61 percent this season. Dolphins tight ends coach Jon Embree isn’t sweating it. “We’re trying to win a Super Bowl,” Embree...
Ohio State Freshman QB Devin Brown Loses Black Stripe
Brown becomes the 16th member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) DNP on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Waddle continues to deal with a groin injury that he played through in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A missed practice after extra days off following last week's game on Thursday is not a great sign, but Waddle also opened last week with a missed practice before ramping up his participation. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
Comments / 0