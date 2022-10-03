ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Miami Dolphins sign veteran quarterback

As the Miami Dolphins work out how they’re going to handle their quarterback situation while Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, they’ve signed a familiar face to their practice squad. The team announced Monday that it had signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett, who played...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa out for at least Miami’s next game

The Miami Dolphins won’t take a day-to-day approach with Tua Tagovailoa after the former Alabama All-American sustained a concussion on Thursday night. Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tagovailoa would not play in Sunday’s game and the Dolphins would start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against the New York Jets.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bengals#Concussion#American Football#The New York Jets
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) DNP on Wednesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Waddle continues to deal with a groin injury that he played through in Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. A missed practice after extra days off following last week's game on Thursday is not a great sign, but Waddle also opened last week with a missed practice before ramping up his participation. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy